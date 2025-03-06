High School

Top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings (3/5/2025)

See the top teams in the state as we enter the Illinois high school girls basketball

Mike Clark

High School on SI's top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings
High School on SI's top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings /

Kenwood moves back to No. 1 after eliminating Nazareth and Young en route to their first trip to state. Glenbard West, Montini and Nashville join the rankings.

Top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings (3/5/2025)

1. Kenwood (33-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Recent results: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 82-25; Def. Oak Lawn 63-31; Def. Nazareth 72-71; Def. Young 71-55; Def. Marist 62-48.

Up next: vs. Alton in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.

2. Loyola (34-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Recent results: Def. Evanston 60-26; Def. Glenbrook North 46-40; Def. Maine South 55-30; Def. Huntley 57-33.

Up next: vs. Fremd in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.

3. Fremd (29-5)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Elgin 90-27; Def. Conant 77-52; Def. Rolling Meadows 64-41; Def. Prospect 54-44; Def. Glenbard West 67-47.

Up next: vs. Loyola in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.

4. Nazareth (31-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Recent results: Def. Jones 64-21; Def. Hinsdale Central 55-20; Lost to Kenwood 72-71.

Up next: Season over.

5. Benet (29-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Recent results: Def. Naperville North 64-13; Def. Downers Grove North 42-32; Lost to Waubonsie Valley 66-61.

Up next: Season over.

6. Alton (33-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Recent results: Def. Quincy 65-40; Def. O'Fallon 46-32; Def. Pekin 63-36; Def. Waubonsie Valley 67-62.

Up next: vs. Kenwood in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.

7. Young (25-9)

Previous ranking: 5

Recent results: Def. Mother McAuley 59-49; Def. Lyons 65-52; Lost to Kenwood 71-55.

Up next: Season over.

8. Lyons (31-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Recent results: Def. Fenwick 66-44; Lost to Young 65-52.

Up next: Season over.

9. St. Ignatius (31-4)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Lindblom 76-14; Def. St. Laurence 58-34; Def. Perspectives-Leadership 65-37; Def. Marian Catholic 51-32.

Up next: vs. Washington in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.

10. Waubonsie Valley (31-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Recent results: Def. West Aurora 82-44; Def. Bolingbrook 57-44; Def. Benet 66-61; Lost to Alton 67-62.

Up next: Season over.

11. Huntley (35-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Rockford Auburn 56-25; Def. Lake Zurich 39-37' Def. Libertyville 63-50; Lost to Loyola 57-33.

Up next: Season over.

12. Washington (35-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Recent results: Def. Morris 58-44; Def. Galesburg 55-47; Def. Morton 60-50; Def. Sterling 58-54.

Up next: vs. St. Ignatius in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.

13. Prospect (27-8)

Previous ranking: 12

Recent results: Def. Palatine 68-38; Def. Hersey 59-33; Lost to Fremd 54-44.

Up next: Season over.

14. Libertyville (28-6)

Previous ranking: 13

Recent results: Def. Carmel 59-35; Def. Hononegah 47-36; Lost to Huntley 63-50.

Up next: Season over.

15. Lake Zurich (24-8)

Previous ranking: 17

Recent results: Def. Warren 51-20; Def. Waukegan 44-28; Lost to Huntley 39-37.

Up next: Season over

16. Glenbard West (23-13)

Previous ranking: NR

Recent results: Def. Wheaton-Warrenville South 47-36; Def. St. Charles East 35-32; Def. Batavia 48-39; Lost to Fremd 67-47.

Up next: Season over.

17. St. Charles East (26-7)

Previous ranking: 14

Recent results: Def. Lake Park 44-22; Lost to Glenbard West 35-32.

Up next: Season over.

18. Quincy Notre Dame (32-3)

Previous ranking: 19

Recent results: Def. Springfield 46-42; Def. Mahomet-Seymour 57-17; Def. Mount Vernon 55-54.

Up next: vs. Montini in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.

19. Montini (25-10)

Previous ranking: NR

Recent results: Def. Trinity 34-29; Def. DePaul Prep 48-31; Def. Grayslake Central 51-45.

Up next: vs. Quincy Notre Dame in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.

20. Marist (26-9)

Previous ranking: 20

Recent results: Def. TF South 65-36; Def. Sandburg 68-31; Def. Lincoln-Way West 59-40; Lost to Kenwood 62-48.

Up next: Season over.

21. Maine South (25-10)

Previous ranking: 16

Recent results: Def. Niles North 68-17; Def. Highland Park 59-30; Def. Glenbrook South 54-51; Lost to Loyola 55-30.

Up next: Season over.

22. Glenbrook South (24-10)

Previous ranking: 18

Recent results: Def. Lincoln Park 62-17; Def. New Trier 56-50; Lost to Maine South 54-51.

Up next: Season over.

23. Hinsdale Central (23-8)

Previous ranking: 22

Recent results: Def. Argo 72-13; Lost to Nazareth 55-20.

Up next: Season over.

24. Morton (25-7)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. East Peoria 68-34; Def. Lincoln 48-40; Def. Ottawa 59-46; Lost to Washington 60-50.

Up next: Season over.

25. Nashville (33-3)

Previous ranking: NR

Recent results: Def. Vienna 61-32; Breese Central 44-36; Def. Central-Southeastern 58-41.

Up next: vs. Phillips in Class 2A state semifinal, March 6.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Mike Clark
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Illinois