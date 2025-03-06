Top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings (3/5/2025)
Kenwood moves back to No. 1 after eliminating Nazareth and Young en route to their first trip to state. Glenbard West, Montini and Nashville join the rankings.
1. Kenwood (33-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Recent results: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 82-25; Def. Oak Lawn 63-31; Def. Nazareth 72-71; Def. Young 71-55; Def. Marist 62-48.
Up next: vs. Alton in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.
2. Loyola (34-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Recent results: Def. Evanston 60-26; Def. Glenbrook North 46-40; Def. Maine South 55-30; Def. Huntley 57-33.
Up next: vs. Fremd in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.
3. Fremd (29-5)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Elgin 90-27; Def. Conant 77-52; Def. Rolling Meadows 64-41; Def. Prospect 54-44; Def. Glenbard West 67-47.
Up next: vs. Loyola in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.
4. Nazareth (31-3)
Previous ranking: 1
Recent results: Def. Jones 64-21; Def. Hinsdale Central 55-20; Lost to Kenwood 72-71.
Up next: Season over.
5. Benet (29-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Recent results: Def. Naperville North 64-13; Def. Downers Grove North 42-32; Lost to Waubonsie Valley 66-61.
Up next: Season over.
6. Alton (33-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Recent results: Def. Quincy 65-40; Def. O'Fallon 46-32; Def. Pekin 63-36; Def. Waubonsie Valley 67-62.
Up next: vs. Kenwood in Class 4A state semifinal, March 7.
7. Young (25-9)
Previous ranking: 5
Recent results: Def. Mother McAuley 59-49; Def. Lyons 65-52; Lost to Kenwood 71-55.
Up next: Season over.
8. Lyons (31-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Recent results: Def. Fenwick 66-44; Lost to Young 65-52.
Up next: Season over.
9. St. Ignatius (31-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Lindblom 76-14; Def. St. Laurence 58-34; Def. Perspectives-Leadership 65-37; Def. Marian Catholic 51-32.
Up next: vs. Washington in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.
10. Waubonsie Valley (31-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Recent results: Def. West Aurora 82-44; Def. Bolingbrook 57-44; Def. Benet 66-61; Lost to Alton 67-62.
Up next: Season over.
11. Huntley (35-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Rockford Auburn 56-25; Def. Lake Zurich 39-37' Def. Libertyville 63-50; Lost to Loyola 57-33.
Up next: Season over.
12. Washington (35-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Recent results: Def. Morris 58-44; Def. Galesburg 55-47; Def. Morton 60-50; Def. Sterling 58-54.
Up next: vs. St. Ignatius in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.
13. Prospect (27-8)
Previous ranking: 12
Recent results: Def. Palatine 68-38; Def. Hersey 59-33; Lost to Fremd 54-44.
Up next: Season over.
14. Libertyville (28-6)
Previous ranking: 13
Recent results: Def. Carmel 59-35; Def. Hononegah 47-36; Lost to Huntley 63-50.
Up next: Season over.
15. Lake Zurich (24-8)
Previous ranking: 17
Recent results: Def. Warren 51-20; Def. Waukegan 44-28; Lost to Huntley 39-37.
Up next: Season over
16. Glenbard West (23-13)
Previous ranking: NR
Recent results: Def. Wheaton-Warrenville South 47-36; Def. St. Charles East 35-32; Def. Batavia 48-39; Lost to Fremd 67-47.
Up next: Season over.
17. St. Charles East (26-7)
Previous ranking: 14
Recent results: Def. Lake Park 44-22; Lost to Glenbard West 35-32.
Up next: Season over.
18. Quincy Notre Dame (32-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Recent results: Def. Springfield 46-42; Def. Mahomet-Seymour 57-17; Def. Mount Vernon 55-54.
Up next: vs. Montini in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.
19. Montini (25-10)
Previous ranking: NR
Recent results: Def. Trinity 34-29; Def. DePaul Prep 48-31; Def. Grayslake Central 51-45.
Up next: vs. Quincy Notre Dame in Class 3A state semifinal, March 6.
20. Marist (26-9)
Previous ranking: 20
Recent results: Def. TF South 65-36; Def. Sandburg 68-31; Def. Lincoln-Way West 59-40; Lost to Kenwood 62-48.
Up next: Season over.
21. Maine South (25-10)
Previous ranking: 16
Recent results: Def. Niles North 68-17; Def. Highland Park 59-30; Def. Glenbrook South 54-51; Lost to Loyola 55-30.
Up next: Season over.
22. Glenbrook South (24-10)
Previous ranking: 18
Recent results: Def. Lincoln Park 62-17; Def. New Trier 56-50; Lost to Maine South 54-51.
Up next: Season over.
23. Hinsdale Central (23-8)
Previous ranking: 22
Recent results: Def. Argo 72-13; Lost to Nazareth 55-20.
Up next: Season over.
24. Morton (25-7)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. East Peoria 68-34; Def. Lincoln 48-40; Def. Ottawa 59-46; Lost to Washington 60-50.
Up next: Season over.
25. Nashville (33-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Recent results: Def. Vienna 61-32; Breese Central 44-36; Def. Central-Southeastern 58-41.
Up next: vs. Phillips in Class 2A state semifinal, March 6.
