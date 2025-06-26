Top Illinois high school football recruit, TE Mack Sutter, sets commitment date and time
In an announcement posted Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, Dunlap senior tight end Mack Sutter confirmed when he will be making his final collegiate choice.
"I will be announcing my commitment tomorrow night at 7:45 (CT)," Sutter said.
For those keeping track, that's Thursday, June 26.
His official announcement will undoubtedly send waves through the college football community, as the 6-foot-6, 230 pound target with an 80-inch wingspan is one of its most coveted commodities.
According to 247Sports, Sutter holds 45 confirmed offers. He has whittled Thursday's final pick to four schools: Alabama, Ohio State, Illinois and Ole Miss. He is believed to have eliminated Penn State from his list of finalists, after Greg Smith of Rivals reported he'd eliminated the Nittany Lions after not attending his scheduled June 6 visit.
A big target, Sutter's athleticism makes him a weapon the Eagles have chosen to use in a variety of ways.
In 10 games last season he hauled in 35 receptions for 505 yards with seven touchdowns. He also showcased his arm a bit - completing six passes for 119 yards and ran the ball four times for 21 yards. The Eagles finished 7-4.
Sutter enters his senior year as one of the nation's top-ranked tight ends in the Class of 2026. He's rated as the No. 6 tight end nationally by both On3 and 247Sports and lands inside the top 100 overall on multiple sites.
The 247Sports Composite has him at No. 80 overall with a 0.9613 rating, while On3 slots him at No. 111 with a 93.27 industry score. ESPN ranks him No. 137 in its ESPN 300 and lists him as the No. 5 tight end in the country.
He's also widely viewed as one of the top overall prospects in Illinois. Sutter is ranked the No. 1 player in the state by 247Sports and ESPN, No. 2 by Rivals and No. 3 by On3. Rivals gives him a 5.9 grade and a four-star designation, placing him No. 71 and the No. 4 tight end nationally. ESPN graded him out at 82.
Sutter recently appeared on Season 2, Episode 5 of the Deep Shallow Dive podcast, titled "Mack Sutter. Authenticity." hosted by Ray Dousdar. The episode, posted July 2, delves into Sutter's mindset, athletic versatility, and approach to the recruiting process.
In the interview, Sutter emphasized what it takes to play tight end.
"Tight ends gotta block, run, catch and think like a QB," Sutter said. "That's the job."
He also discussed his approach to recruitment, stating, "Every offer matters, but not every school's the right fit."
On Thursday evening at 7:45 Central, he will let the world know which uniform will.