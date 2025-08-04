Top Illinois Prep Adds More Division I Offers
The offers continue to roll in for Paityn London, one of the top girls in Illnois high school basketball.
And she still has two years left to compete for Freeport High School.
London, a junior-to-be in the fall, is a multi-sport standout for Freeport. She plays both the guard positions, averaging almost 25 points per game as a sophomore.
Along with being a scoring threat at all times, London also posted over nine rebounds, more than six steals and 5.4 assists per game last season. As a freshman, she averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebound, 4.4 assists and four steals a night.
Over the past two seasons, London’s teams have gone 48-15 overall.
London, who plays in the summer for Mac Irvin Fire Godfather, received her latest offer from Princeton late in July. She has also picked up offers over the past few months from the likes of Texas A&M, Marquette, UCF, San Jose State, Harvard, Southern Methodist, Illinois Chicago and North Carolina-Wilmington.
Wisconsin also re-offered after a coaching change with the program.
This past season, London, who earned first team all-state honors, was the only sophomore recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as one of the Top-10 players in the state. She has already surpassed 1,000 points in her career and holds multiple Freeport school records, including single-game scoring, single-season scoring and single-season steals, according to WIFR.com.