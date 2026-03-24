Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Wisconsin boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings

Runner-Up: Madison Memorial Spartans

Champion: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes

Runner-Up: Slinger Owls

Champion: St. Catherine's Angels

Runner-Up: Seymour Thunder

Champion: Juneau Pioneers

Runner-Up: Cambridge Bluejays

Champion: Reedsville Panthers

Runner-Up: Southwestern Wildcats

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