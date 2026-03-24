Skip to main content
High School

Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every WIAA champion and runner-up for all five divisions as the Wisconsin high school basketball season comes to a close
Spencer Swaim|
Seymour High School players lift the runner-up trophy following their loss to Racine St. Catherine’s High School during their Division 3 championship game in the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Racine St. Catherine’s defeatd Seymour 61-41. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Seymour High School players lift the runner-up trophy following their loss to Racine St. Catherine’s High School during their Division 3 championship game in the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Racine St. Catherine’s defeatd Seymour 61-41. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Wisconsin boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division 1

Champion: Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings

Runner-Up: Madison Memorial Spartans

Division 2

Champion: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes

Runner-Up: Slinger Owls

Division 3

Champion: St. Catherine's Angels

Runner-Up: Seymour Thunder

Division 4

Champion: Juneau Pioneers

Runner-Up: Cambridge Bluejays

Division 5

Champion: Reedsville Panthers

Runner-Up: Southwestern Wildcats

More Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Wisconsin