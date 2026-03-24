Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Wisconsin boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Division 1
Champion: Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings
Runner-Up: Madison Memorial Spartans
Division 2
Champion: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes
Runner-Up: Slinger Owls
Division 3
Champion: St. Catherine's Angels
Runner-Up: Seymour Thunder
Division 4
Champion: Juneau Pioneers
Runner-Up: Cambridge Bluejays
Division 5
Champion: Reedsville Panthers
Runner-Up: Southwestern Wildcats
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.