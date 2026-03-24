Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Wisconsin girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every division.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Arrowhead Warhawks

Runner-up: Wauwatosa East Red Raiders

Champion: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes

Runner-Up: Beaver Dam Golden Beavers

Champion: Oostburg Flying Dutchmen

Runner-Up: Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

Champion: Neillsville Warriors

Runner-Up: Albany Comets

Champion: Pacelli Cardinals

Runner-Up: Eleva-Strum Cardinals