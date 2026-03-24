Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Wisconsin girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every division.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Division 1
Champion: Arrowhead Warhawks
Runner-up: Wauwatosa East Red Raiders
Division 2
Champion: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes
Runner-Up: Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Division 3
Champion: Oostburg Flying Dutchmen
Runner-Up: Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
Division 4
Champion: Neillsville Warriors
Runner-Up: Albany Comets
Division 5
Champion: Pacelli Cardinals
Runner-Up: Eleva-Strum Cardinals
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.