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Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every WIAA champion and runner-up for all five divisions as the Wisconsin high school basketball season comes to a close
Spencer Swaim|
Pacelli High School's players celebrate their victory against Eleva-Strum High School during their WIAA Division 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
Pacelli High School's players celebrate their victory against Eleva-Strum High School during their WIAA Division 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Wisconsin girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every division.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division 1

Champion: Arrowhead Warhawks

Runner-up: Wauwatosa East Red Raiders

Division 2

Champion: Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes

Runner-Up: Beaver Dam Golden Beavers

Division 3

Champion: Oostburg Flying Dutchmen

Runner-Up: Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

Division 4

Champion: Neillsville Warriors

Runner-Up: Albany Comets

Division 5

Champion: Pacelli Cardinals

Runner-Up: Eleva-Strum Cardinals

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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