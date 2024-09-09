Vote: Who should be SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE ILLINOIS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Jacob Barraza, DeKalb boys cross country
Barraza won the Wildcat Invitational at Plainfield Central with a time of 15:28.57.
Jacob Bell, Naperville North football
Bell was 31-of-51 passing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 loss to Naperville Central.
Caden Boersma, Chicago Christian football
Boersma scored five touchdowns in a 49-16 win against Elmwood Park.
Anthony Chahino, Geneva football
Chahino was 11-of-17 passing for 278 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-7 win against Lemont.
Aiden Clark, Naperville Central football
Clark ran 28 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win against Naperville North.
Constantine Coines, Maine South football
The quarterback had 346 total yards and three touchdowns in a 35-18 win against Warren.
Michael Dellumo, Maine South football
Dellumo starred on both sides of the ball, running for two touchdowns and intercepting two passes in a 35-18 win against Warren.
Lily Eddington, Downers Grove North girls cross country
The junior won the Mike Kuharic Invitational at Lyons in 18:31 and helped the Trojans claim the team title.
Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel football
The Vanderbilt recruit accounted for 330 total yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 shutout of St. Rita.
Myles Ellis, Homewood-Flossmoor football
The junior caught six passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 win against Marian Catholic.
Lexie Grevengoed, Joliet West girls volleyball
Grevengoed had 38 kills, 22 digs and seven aces as the Tigers went 5-0 to win the Conant Invitational.
Nick Johnson, Wheaton North football
Johnson threw for 285 yards and the decisive two-point conversion in a 22-21 win against Lockport.
JJ Lee, Prairie Ridge boys golf
Lee shot a 72 to earn medalist honors at the Cary-Grove Invitational.
Robert Lee, West Chicago football
Lee ran 21 times for 293 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-28 win against Joliet Central.
Tyler Lofton, Brother Rice football
Lofton ran for three touchdowns in a 34-27 overtime loss against Marist.
Logan Malachuk, Nazareth football
The four-year starting quarterback was 9-of-12 passing for 240 yards and six touchdowns, all before halftime, in a 42-15 win against Kenwood.
Dom Maloney, Loyola football
After starter Ryan Fitzgerald left with an injury, the sophomore entered the game and threw three touchdown passes in a 42-7 win against Glenbard West.
Aidan McClure, St. Charles North football
The linebacker did a little bit of everything in a 50-26 win against Crete-Monee: 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, a blocked punt and two tackles for loss.
Randall McDonald, Homewood-Flossmoor football
The senior passed for 306 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 shutout against Marian Catholic.
Tommy Nitz, Huntley boys cross country
Nitz finished first at the St. Charles East Leavey Invitational at 15:14.50.
Johnny O'Brien, Fremd football
The Northwestern commit had 372 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-9 win against Buffalo Grove.
Jake Ritter, Marist football
The senior passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 34-27 overtime win against Brother Rice.
Phillip Supial, Downers Grove North boys cross country
The junior finished first in the Mike Kuharic Invitational at Lyons in 15:31 as the Trojans also won the team championship.
Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove boys cross country
Tenopir ran 15:44.60 to win the Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invitational.
Sundara Weber, Sandwich girls cross country
Weber ran 18:17.7 to win the Twilight in the Woods title at Seneca.
