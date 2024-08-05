High School

Indiana high school girls soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/5/2024)

Noblesville (Class 3A), Guerin Catholic (2A) and Providence (A) open 2024 Indiana girls soccer season at No. 1

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Noblesville Millers celebrate defeating the Bloomington South Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, during the IHSAA girls soccer Class 3A state championship at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis. The Noblesville Millers defeated the Bloomington South Panthers, 3-1.
Noblesville Millers celebrate defeating the Bloomington South Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, during the IHSAA girls soccer Class 3A state championship at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis. The Noblesville Millers defeated the Bloomington South Panthers, 3-1. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association released its preseason polls for the 2024 season on Monday, August 5, and Noblesville opens the season in the No. 1 spot in Class 3A after winning the state championship last season. 

Here's a look at the full preseason rankings for the IHSAA's three classifications:

Related: Indiana high school boys soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/5/2024)

INDIANA CLASS 3A

  1. Noblesville
  2. Hamilton Southeastern
  3. Carmel
  4. Westfield
  5. Castle
  6. Crown Point
  7. Cathedral
  8. Penn
  9. Fort Wayne Carroll
  10. Evansville Memorial
  11. Brownsburg
  12. Bloomington South
  13. East Central
  14. Evansville Reitz
  15. Chesterton
  16. Northridge
  17. Zionsville
  18. Homestead
  19. Center Grove
  20. Munster

INDIANA CLASS 2A

  1. Guerin Catholic
  2. Bishop Dwenger
  3. Mishawaka Marian
  4. Bellmont
  5. Brebeuf Jesuit
  6. Bishop Chatard
  7. Lawrenceburg
  8. Gibson Southern
  9. West Lafayette
  10. Tri West
  11. Heritage Hills
  12. Hammond Bishop Noll
  13. Washington
  14. Northwood
  15. Hanover Central
  16. Park Tudor
  17. Hamilton Heights
  18. Silver Creek
  19. Danville
  20. Fort Wayne Canterbury

INDIANA CLASS A

  1. Providence
  2. Evansville Mater Dei
  3. Heritage Christian
  4. Evansville Christian
  5. Oldenburg
  6. Faith Christian
  7. Trinity
  8. Andrean
  9. Bremen
  10. Forest Park
  11. Westview
  12. Southmont
  13. Argos
  14. Tipton
  15. Greencastle
  16. Switzerland County
  17. Wheeler
  18. Bethany Christian
  19. Covenant Christian
  20. Bethesda Christian

The 20 best girls soccer players in the nation during the 2023 fall high school season

- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com

Published
Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 