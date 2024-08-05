Indiana high school girls soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/5/2024)
Noblesville (Class 3A), Guerin Catholic (2A) and Providence (A) open 2024 Indiana girls soccer season at No. 1
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association released its preseason polls for the 2024 season on Monday, August 5, and Noblesville opens the season in the No. 1 spot in Class 3A after winning the state championship last season.
Here's a look at the full preseason rankings for the IHSAA's three classifications:
Related: Indiana high school boys soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/5/2024)
INDIANA CLASS 3A
- Noblesville
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Carmel
- Westfield
- Castle
- Crown Point
- Cathedral
- Penn
- Fort Wayne Carroll
- Evansville Memorial
- Brownsburg
- Bloomington South
- East Central
- Evansville Reitz
- Chesterton
- Northridge
- Zionsville
- Homestead
- Center Grove
- Munster
INDIANA CLASS 2A
- Guerin Catholic
- Bishop Dwenger
- Mishawaka Marian
- Bellmont
- Brebeuf Jesuit
- Bishop Chatard
- Lawrenceburg
- Gibson Southern
- West Lafayette
- Tri West
- Heritage Hills
- Hammond Bishop Noll
- Washington
- Northwood
- Hanover Central
- Park Tudor
- Hamilton Heights
- Silver Creek
- Danville
- Fort Wayne Canterbury
INDIANA CLASS A
- Providence
- Evansville Mater Dei
- Heritage Christian
- Evansville Christian
- Oldenburg
- Faith Christian
- Trinity
- Andrean
- Bremen
- Forest Park
- Westview
- Southmont
- Argos
- Tipton
- Greencastle
- Switzerland County
- Wheeler
- Bethany Christian
- Covenant Christian
- Bethesda Christian
The 20 best girls soccer players in the nation during the 2023 fall high school season
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com
Published