The 25 Best Defensive Midfielders in World Soccer—Ranked
In today’s fast-paced game, defensive midfielders are often the unsung heroes—the relentless engine powering every great team.
They’re not just ball-winners; they’re tacticians, distributors and masters of the tempo. From breaking up attacks to launching precise passes, these players control the game’s rhythm while covering every blade of grass with stamina and smarts.
The role demands total commitment for the full 90 minutes, blending grit with grace and aggression with intelligence—and often, a top-class number six is the difference between victory and defeat, progression or elimination or lifting a trophy instead of settling for second best.
Some players have evolved from classy defensive midfielders into world-beating central midfielders, but there's still an abundance of quality remaining from those who sit a little deeper. Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the current best in the business.
25. Billy Gilmour
Against the odds, Napoli lifted the Serie A title in 2024–25. Why “against the odds”? Because while their rivals were stacked with superstar names and eye-watering budgets, Antonio Conte built a team powered by Serie A veterans and players many had written off—Premier League castoffs, even.
Romelu Lukaku delivered the goals and Scott McTominay emerged—unexpectedly—as the standout box-to-box engine. But at the heart of it all was Billy Gilmour: quiet, tenacious and absolutely vital to Napoli’s success, particularly as the season wore on.
After initially struggling to adapt to Italian conditions following his 2024 move from Brighton, Gilmour blossomed under Conte’s guidance. The manager coached him into using his smaller frame to his advantage—reading the game with precision, tackling with tenacity and winning the ball back with grit and timing.
Combine that with the playmaking qualities that once earned him comparisons to Luka Modrić and you’ve got a pretty complete midfielder: someone who not only shielded the back four, but also built attacks from deep and dictated the tempo.
24. Romeo Lavia
Letting Mateo Kovačić leave for Manchester City in 2024 has looked like a rare misstep from Chelsea. Despite boasting a squad stacked with raw talent, there’s one glaring hole in the team: a midfielder who can truly transition play from defence to attack with control, urgency and grace—something Kovačić excelled at.
Enter Romeo Lavia.
When fit—and granted, injuries have plagued him since arriving in London in 2023—Lavia looks every bit the heir to Kovačić’s throne and is arguably an upgrade. Think part-Kovačić, part-Mousa Dembélé (yes, that Spurs and Belgium icon). He’s the ideal midfield conduit: threading sharp passes through the lines, gliding past players with slaloming runs and breaking pressure with intelligent, progressive dribbles.
Throw in ball-winning ability, serious physical strength and near-impossible dispossession stats and what you’ve got is a midfielder built for the modern game.
23. Morten Hjulmand
After honing his craft at Admira Wacker and then Lecce, Morten Hjulmand earned his big break with a move to Portuguese giants Sporting CP in the summer of 2023.
Since then, the Dane has quietly become one of the most important pieces in Sporting’s setup, playing a central role in their historic back-to-back Liga Portugal titles. While goal-machine Viktor Gyökeres grabbed the headlines each week, Hjulmand has been one of the squad’s unsung heroes.
A defensively intelligent midfielder with an excellent read of the game, Hjulmand anticipates danger before it fully develops. Time and again, he's the one to break up the opposition’s attack, turning defence into swift counter-attacks that often end with a ball in behind.
Strong and aggressive in the tackle, Hjulmand is often the assister to the assister—the silent link in the chain. He may not always get the credit, but he’s every bit as vital to Sporting’s style and success as the stars up front.
22. Johnny Cardoso
Typically speaking, the biggest U.S. men's national teams stars to crack it in Europe have been either attackers—think Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey—or goalkeepers like Tim Howard, Brad Friedel and Kasey Keller.
Johnny Cardoso is changing that narrative.
The New Jersey-born midfielder is proving that the U.S. can produce top-tier talent in the engine room—the kind of composed, intelligent presence you’d more often associate with European or South American footballing factories.
Since joining Real Betis in late 2023, Cardoso has quietly gone about establishing himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in La Liga. He’s not a flashy ball-winner or a midfield destroyer—but he reads the game brilliantly, picks up second balls, finds space instinctively and always looks to pass forward. In short, he keeps the tempo ticking and progresses play with purpose—a coach’s dream.
If you were wondering: yes, he moved to Brazil when he was just three months old. But make no mistake—on the books and in the badge, he’s all American.
21. Amadou Onana
From having to fund his own train tickets just to play for Zulte Waregem back in Belgium to becoming one of the Premier League’s most formidable defensive midfielders, Amadou Onana’s rise has been as rapid as it has been inspiring.
Blessed with exceptional athleticism and relentless energy, Onana quickly became a cornerstone at Everton after arriving as one of their most expensive signings. Now at Aston Villa, he’s taken that impact up a level—immediately catching the eye with his commanding presence in midfield.
A tenacious ball-winner, Onana is excellent at breaking up play: strong in the tackle, quick to anticipate danger and able to physically dominate opponents when it matters most. Since arriving in the Midlands, he’s also added a few more goals to his game—showing signs of a more well-rounded threat.
20. Carlos Baleba
Defensive midfielders are usually known for being strong, powerful and—if we’re being honest—a bit rigid. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is anything but that. Just look at the picture above. He combines sheer athleticism with the traditional traits of a holding midfielder, making him one of the most unique talents around.
Baleba brings defensive resilience in spades—breaking up play with real bite, blocking everything in sight—but pairs it with exceptional ball-carrying ability. A true carry-first type of player, his first instinct upon winning the ball is to surge into open space, which has proven to be a nightmare for opposing teams.
Once he's upfield, he'll either pick a pass or unleash a long-range strike—something that’s become something of a trademark for him since arriving in the Premier League.
Oh, and we’d be remiss not to mention: he has one of the best chants in the league, sung to the tune of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer”...
“Then I saw his face… it’s CARLOS BALEBA!”
No extra points for that, of course—but we still think it’s worth a shout.
19. Youssouf Fofana
France is blessed with a wealth of outstanding defensive midfielders—Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and N’Golo Kanté, to name just a few.
And while Youssouf Fofana may not quite sit at the same table as those three, he’s not far off. What sets him apart is a distinct quality: he's not just defensively solid, he’s a true box-to-box presence, just as comfortable surging forward as he is shielding the backline.
Though he typically starts deep, you’ll often see Fofana driving up the pitch with purpose once he’s retrieved possession—either carrying the ball himself or picking out teammates with long, ambitious passes rather than keeping things overly simple, as the others might.
It’s a skillset that’s made him an invaluable asset for both club and country in recent years—a dynamic Frenchman who offers more than meets the eye.
18. Adam Wharton
Adam Wharton doesn’t have the flashiest name—and he’s certainly not the flashiest player. But make no mistake: the Crystal Palace midfielder is the real deal.
Calm, composed and endlessly reliable, Wharton has built a reputation for outplaying some of the biggest names in the game—without ever breaking a sweat. Just ask Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, who were both stifled by the 20-year-old in the 2025 FA Cup final, as Palace shocked Manchester City to lift the trophy.
Tracking every run, breaking up every attack and distributing with the kind of precision that would make De Bruyne proud—Wharton controlled the midfield with smart, effective passing.
17. Denis Zakaria
Mention Denis Zakaria in England or Italy and you’ll probably get a shrug.
His time at Juventus and Chelsea didn’t amount to much. A few flashes, little consistency and even less faith shown in him. For fans of the Premier League and Serie A, Zakaria was a flop.
But ask anyone in Germany or France and you'll get a completely different picture.
In the Bundesliga, he was a midfield menace for Borussia Mönchengladbach—a Swiss wrecking ball who spent four years locking down the centre of the park and bulldozing through transitions.
And in Ligue 1? He’s taken it to a whole new level.
Now captaining AS Monaco, Zakaria has become one of the league’s most complete midfielders. Powerful, relentless and tactically sharp, he’s the engine driving Monaco’s revival. Whether breaking up play, storming forward, or leading with presence, he’s doing it all—and doing it with style.
16. Ruben Neves
In 2017, Rúben Neves opted to leave Portuguese giants FC Porto in order to join Wolves, then of the Championship. It was a deal that baffled many, with many observers wondering why a player so talented would drop into the second tier of English football.
But Neves knew what he was buying into Wolves. Alongside Ivan Cavaleiro and Diogo Jota, he helped fire the Old Gold into the Premier League at the first time of asking, flourishing under the management of promising young coach Nuno Espírito Santo. Fast forward another 12 months and Wolves had cemented a top seven finish—a remarkable achievement that owed much to the individual brilliance of Neves.
Neves offered technical guile, composure and a range of passing that Wolves supporters had never ever seen. He oozed class, demonstrated tremendous leadership for a player so young and pulled the level up of those around him.
Now in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, Neves doesn't get to test his skills against Europe's finest week in, week out, but demonstrates how good he remains every time he represents Portugal in international competition.
15. Aleksandar Pavlovic
In a Bayern Munich squad stacked with star power, it was the quietly composed Aleksandar Pavlović who emerged as one of the real surprises of 2024–25.
The German-Serbian midfielder had already earned his first senior Germany call-up in March 2024—a sign that those behind the scenes were paying attention. But it was in the months that followed where he truly began to shine on a bigger stage. Stepping into Bayern’s midfield with minimal fuss, he brought calm, control and maturity well beyond his years.
Over 18 Bundesliga starts, Pavlović regularly showcased his sharp positional sense, composed distribution and intelligent decision-making—outperforming more experienced teammates and giving Bayern a fresh dynamic at the base of midfield.
He’s not flashy, but he’s incredibly effective. And while he may have flown under the radar at first, Pavlović is now firmly in the spotlight—and looking every bit like a future cornerstone for both club and country.
14. N'Golo Kante
He might be deep into the twilight of his career and playing his soccer in the Saudi Pro League, but trust us when we say—N’Golo Kanté has still absolutely got it.
Recalled to the French national team for the first time in two years ahead of Euro 2024, the former Chelsea man didn’t just slot back in––he bossed it. From the opening whistle, Kanté looked like he’d never been away, racking up multiple Man of the Match performances as he covered every blade of grass, broke up play with trademark precision and went toe-to-toe with Europe’s finest midfielders to help carry Les Bleus all the way to the semi-finals.
After France's win over Denmark in the group stage, even his teammates were left speechless.
“It is a madness. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Ibrahima Konaté. Youssouf Fofana added: “Listen to me when I talk. It’s not a myth. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I have. It’s crazy.”
Kante might be racking up the miles, but the engine’s still running at full throttle.
13. Boubacar Kamara
When Aston Villa's progress under Unai Emery is assessed, it's easy to be drawn to those who steal the headlines each and every week. Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio during their 2024–25 loan spells. But in the background is the glue holding everything together; Boubacar Kamara.
The frizzy-haired Frenchman provides the stable platform for others to shine from, doing all of the dirty work in midfield while mopping things up when possession is lost. He does the simple things, ticking the ball over to get Villa further up the field.
Kamara is also more than capable of playing a defence-splitting pass of his own—he often advances the ball forwards to help Villa transition from defence to attack. Breaking at speed is one of Villa's most eye-catching traits and it's made possible by Kamara's ability to steal the ball back and switch from reverse gear into full throttle.
12. Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka was once the Premier League’s favourite scapegoat. Known more for his red cards than his passing range, the Swiss midfielder's time at Arsenal reached a low point in October 2019, when he was jeered off the pitch by his own fans—a moment that seemed like the end.
But Mikel Arteta’s arrival gave Xhaka a second chance and he slowly rebuilt his reputation in North London. That said, few would have predicted the full-blown renaissance that awaited him in Germany.
At Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka has undergone a total transformation—from hot-headed liability to elite midfield general. As the heartbeat of Xabi Alonso’s undefeated Bundesliga-winning side in 2023–24, he has thrived in a deeper, more orchestrated role.
Now, he's the one pulling the strings—dictating tempo, threading line-breaking passes and acting as the anchor in Leverkusen’s fluid system. His range of passing is among the best in Europe, effortlessly switching play or carving teams open from deep. And when he does get forward? That left foot still has a rocket in it.
From villain to virtuoso, Xhaka’s glow-up is one of soccer’s finest redemption arcs.
11. Angelo Stiller
If Joshua Kimmich is the heir apparent to Philipp Lahm, then Angelo Stiller is rapidly emerging as the next big star following in Kimmich’s own footsteps.
A product of the Bayern Munich academy—where he undoubtedly studied Kimmich’s game—Stiller now shines at Stuttgart and looks every bit the natural successor for Germany’s midfield maestro.
Like Kimmich, he blends razor-sharp ball control with relentless defensive tenacity and he’s a tactical chameleon—equally adept at pulling the strings in midfield, stepping into central defense or bursting forward as a winger when called upon.
The likeness is striking. While he’s still carving his path to Kimmich’s elite level, all signs point to Stiller becoming a major force for both club and country.
10. Eduardo Camavinga
A string of untimely injuries—plus Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to deploy him at left-back more often than not—has somewhat dented the reputation of Eduardo Camavinga.
But in our eyes? He’s still the same all-action, graceful-yet-gritty defensive midfielder who took the world by storm as a teenager at the 2022 World Cup and played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League doubles in both 2021/22 and 2023/24.
His Madrid teammates now affectionately call him “Lizarazu,” in reference to the legendary French left-back—but we prefer the nickname “Tacklevinga,” one he earned as a youngster in France. And for good reason. With those long telescopic legs, elite reading of the game, serious recovery pace and strength in duels, there are few players tougher to get past in the middle of the pitch.
Sure, there’s the odd clumsy challenge, an overzealous tackle, or a penalty conceded—but that often feels like the byproduct of a player desperate to stamp his authority in a Real Madrid midfield overflowing with generational talent.
Give him a consistent run in his natural role and those moments will likely fade. The upside? That’s already crystal clear.
9. Hakan Calhanoglu
Hakan Çalhanoğlu isn’t your typical defensive midfielder.
Originally deployed as a more advanced playmaker, the Turkish international has gradually dropped deeper into midfield in recent years—yet he’s lost none of the attacking flair that made him such a standout in the first place.
Now orchestrating play from deep, Çalhanoğlu brings a rare blend of defensive intelligence and offensive firepower. He reads the game brilliantly, dictates tempo with poise and—crucially—still carries a serious threat from range.
Give him space, even 30 yards from goal and you’re asking for trouble. With a cannon of a right foot, he’s capable of rifling in top-corner screamers at will. Free kicks? Just as dangerous—more often than not, when he stands over one, the scoreboard is about to change.
8. Aurelien Tchouameni
In a Real Madrid squad packed with flashy stars who light up Instagram as much as the pitch, Aurélien Tchouaméni is the quiet superstar—the book-loving, piano-playing midfielder who controls games with understated brilliance.
Winning tackles, dominating aerial duels, intercepting danger before it becomes a problem and distributing with calm, near-flawless execution—he’s the anchor that lets the creative players around him shine.
Tchouaméni’s defensive intelligence is so sharp that Madrid have increasingly trusted him at centre-back, a role he’s stepped into with the same quiet authority he brings to midfield.
Sometimes, it’s not the loudest who lead. Tchouaméni is proof of that.
7. Martin Zubimendi
Martin Zubimendi has spent years being tracked by Europe’s elite—Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona—and for a long time, a big move felt inevitable. After coming close to joining Liverpool in 2024, the deal fell through at the last minute. Fast forward a year and that long-anticipated transfer finally materialised—with Arsenal stepping in to secure his signature for a hefty £51 million ($75 million).
And what a signing he is.
Zubimendi is a composed, intelligent operator at the base of midfield—rarely rushed, rarely dispossessed. He usually sees more of the ball than anyone else on the pitch—and almost never loses it. Whether it’s picking simple passes, threading through tight lines or turning under pressure, Zubimendi does it all with ease. He oozes class from every pore and never looks flustered, no matter how intense the press or how crowded the midfield.
But he’s not just about style. He’s gritty too. A tireless ball-winner, Zubimendi puts in the hard yards and doesn’t shy away from physical battles, giving Arsenal not just control, but bite.
6. Sandro Tonali
Sandro Tonali’s career looked in serious jeopardy after a painful ten-month suspension sidelined him shortly after his high-profile move from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer of 2023.
But the Italian midfielder returned with purpose during the 2024/25 season, quickly reasserting himself as a vital cog in Newcastle’s tireless and technically gifted midfield unit.
Whether dictating play from deep or surging forward as a goal threat, Tonali offers the complete midfield package – composure, grit, and the kind of versatility that makes him indispensable.
5. Joshua Kimmich
It feels like Joshua Kimmich has been around forever—and maybe that’s because he’s spent nearly a decade as one of the most consistent, dominant midfielders operating at the highest level.
The spiritual successor to Philipp Lahm, Kimmich has long been the heartbeat of Bayern Munich’s midfield—dictating the pace with pinpoint passing, disrupting opponents with smart positioning and timely challenges and displaying a level of soccer intelligence that’s second to none.
Like Lahm, he can also slot in at right back when needed, making him one of the most versatile and valuable players in the modern game.
With elite awareness, relentless energy and tactical discipline, Kimmich continues to be the driving force behind a Bayern side that has dominated in Germany and made its mark across Europe.
4. Ryan Gravenberch
After a disappointing first season at Liverpool in 2023–24, many fans and pundits had already written Ryan Gravenberch off—a talented but seemingly lackadaisical attacking midfielder who, like at Bayern Munich, just couldn’t find his footing.
Then came Arne Slot.
The Dutch manager shifted Gravenberch into a more traditional No. 6 role and the transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.
Integral to Liverpool’s Premier League title win in Slot’s debut season, Gravenberch flourished. He broke up play with smartly timed tackles and clever interceptions, covering every blade of grass with those long, rangy strides. And when he did win the ball back, his background as an attacking midfielder came to the fore—cool under pressure, he rarely gave the ball away and regularly unlocked defenses with incisive passes from deep.
Credit to Slot for seeing the potential—but just as much credit to Gravenberch himself for sticking it out and rising to the challenge. The future suddenly looks very bright.
3. Joao Neves
Operating alongside Vitinha at the base of Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield, João Neves typically plays the deeper role—but he’s every bit as integral and is just as dangerous.
Neves thrives under pressure. He’s exceptional at receiving the ball in tight spaces, using quick bursts of acceleration and sharp turns to escape markers and move play forward. His passing is crisp and progressive, but what truly sets him apart is his intensity off the ball. Tenacious in the press and relentless in duels, he’s a ball-winner with real bite.
Thanks to his low centre of gravity and composure, Neves is just as comfortable driving past opponents as he is breaking up attacks. His blend of grace and grit makes him a complete modern midfielder.
Seen as the spiritual successor to Marco Verratti at the Parc des Princes, Neves has already done something the Italian never could—help PSG win their first-ever Champions League title. That alone secures his place in club history.
2. Moises Caicedo
A few eyebrows were raised when Chelsea shelled out a then-Premier League record £115 million to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton. But since then, he’s proven to be worth every penny.
Whether deployed in his preferred defensive midfield role or filling in at right-back, Caicedo gives everything he has every time he steps onto the pitch—and does it with quality. He’s the linchpin that allows Chelsea’s more creative talents to thrive: chasing down every lost cause, intercepting passes, breaking up attacks and distributing the ball with precision. He handles the gritty work so the rest of the team can shine.
That said, Caicedo isn’t just a destroyer—he has a flair for the spectacular. Whether it’s rifling in a goal from the halfway line or smashing home a volley from distance, he’s a genuine threat going forward. Opponents ignore him at their own risk.
1. Rodri
There was plenty of noise when Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024—some felt the honour should’ve gone to Vinícius Jr. instead. Sure, the Brazilian dazzles with flair and rainbow flicks, but what Rodri brings to the game is far more valuable.
Simply put, Rodri is the most intelligent soccer player on the planet. He sees the game in slow motion, always three steps ahead of everyone else on the field. His positional awareness and tactical reading allow him to dictate the tempo like a maestro, pulling strings not just for his teammates, but often manipulating opponents, too.
He's everything Sergio Busquets was—widely regarded as the greatest No. 6 of all time—but with one key upgrade: he can score game-winning goals. Think of him as a blend of Busquets’ control and Andrés Iniesta’s clutch gene.
It’s a winning combination that’s redefined what it means to play the holding midfield role in the modern game. Even after missing much of the 2024–25 season through injury, Rodri’s stock hasn’t dipped a bit. The Manchester City man remains the gold standard—the very best in the world at what he does.