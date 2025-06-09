2026 3-star small forward Gabe Weis transfers to La Lumiere (Indiana)
According to On3's Zach Geoghegan, 3-star rising senior small forward Gabe Weis is moving closer to his home state of Indiana.
Weis, rated as the No. 163 ranked player in the nation, the No. 55 small forward, and the No. 22 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Weis is a native of Springfield, Kentucky spent his junior season playing at Montverde Academy, where he averaged just 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while playing roughly around seven minutes per contest in 16 games. Weis spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Washington County High School in Kentucky, playing under Justus Hood.
Weis' recruitment slowed down during his junior season but has received a dozen offers from notable schools such as Clemson, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, and several others.
During the Grassroots Circuit, Weis plays for Kentucky Basketball Club on the PRO16 League that is sponsored by PUMA where he was sidelined for March and April where he missed Montverde Academy's Chipotle Nationals run where the Eagles were the 7-seed and reached the play-in round before having their season come to an end against 10-seed Dynamic Prep back on April 2.
During an exclusive interview with 247Sports' Travis Branham, Weis stated he is hearing the most from Auburn, Clemson, and LSU as far as how his recruitment process is going.
Weis doesn't have a current timeline of any upcoming visits or a commitment scheduled but expect that to be before the start of his senior season.
La Lumiere finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record where they competed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic where they went just 3-8 in league play.
The Lakers look to have a revamped roster heading into the 2025-2026 season where the entire starting five all graduated and are heading to the next level; Darius Adams (Signed with UConn), Melvin Bell (Signed with San Jose State), Chuck Love III (Signed with Loyola-Chicago), Jalen Haralson (Signed with Notre Dame), and Jack Smiley (Signed with Belmont University).
