Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 4A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 4A softball coach of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Taryn Gray, Fort Walton Beach
The fourth-year head coach led the Lady Vikings to their first-ever state championship in program history this season.
Samantha Banister, American Heritage Plantation
Banister just finished her 8th season as the head coach at American Heritage, where she led the Lady Patriots to the Class 4A Championship Game.
Kylee Canaday, Baker County
Canaday led the Lady Wildcats to the Class 4A, Region 1 Semifinals where they had their season come to an end against Arnold (Panama City Beach) on May 13.
Rick Green, Arnold (Panama City Beach)
Green led the Marlins to the Class 4A, Region 1 Final where they had their season come to an end against Fort Walton Beach on May 15.
Matt Lewis, Clay (Green Cove Springs)
Lewis led the Blue Devils to the Class 4A, District 4 Championship this season as well as reaching the regional quarterfinals.
Brian Mont, Osceola (Seminole)
Mont led the Lady Warriors to their first-ever state semifinal appearance in school history this season. He also led the Warriors to their first 20-win season since 2016 where they won 23 games this season.
Jeanne Ferrier, Archbishop McCarthy
Ferrier just finished her 4th season coaching the Mavericks where she's led her program to the regional playoffs in all four seasons.
Gabe Caride, Eau Gallie
Caride was named the Florida Today Coach of the Year, leading the Lady Commodores to a 23-7 record this season and reaching the Class 4A state semifinals before losing to Fort Walton Beach.
Jason Garcia, Key West
Garcia led the Conchs to the Class 4A, Region 4 Final before having their season come to an end against American Heritage Plantation.
Sivan Palacios, Barron Collier
Palacios has led the Cougars to back-to-back regional playoff appearances in her first two seasons as a head coach. Palacios is no stranger to the Collier County area where she played her high school softball career at Lely High School before moving onto playing collegiate softball at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
