Former Philadelphia Eagles player joins Cathedral High School's coaching staff
Rashad Barksdale was a former NFL cornerback after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006 out of the University of Albany. During his time there he was the leader in interceptions and punt returns, leading him to becoming the first ever Albany student to ever be signed to a 53-man roster.
Fast forward to 2025, Barksdale accepts a position to be a part of the Cathedral High School coaching staff. The Fighting Irish went 6-4 last year, and will now have an NFL-level coach to help guide them to a more successful season.
On March 17, 2025, Barksdale announced that he would be stepping away from coaching at Anderson University, notifying the fans through a post on his Twitter/X account. Three days later, on March 20th, Barksdale made the announcement that he would be joining the Cathedral High School coaching staff, looking to mentor the Fighting Irish as best he could.
The Fighting Irish have yet to release their official schedule for the 2025 football season, but High School on SI will update you as it is released. This season should be a fun one for Cathedral fans with the recent signing of a former NFL player at their side.
