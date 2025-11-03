Hamilton Southeastern Girls Soccer Completes Perfect Season With First Indiana State Championship
The Indiana High School Athletic Association Soccer season came to a close in epic fashion when Indiana number 1 ranked Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) Girls Soccer team completed the perfect season Saturday with a 1-0 win over county rival and 3rd ranked Carmel at Carroll Stadium. The Royals’ finished the season 22-0-1. In route to the school’s first state championship in only their second appearance in a state final for the girls in school history.
A Rivalry Finale for the Ages
The Royals had to defeat three-time defending state champions and perennial power house Noblesville ending their 22-match state tournament win streak to capture their sectional and advance in the state tournament. Where they then defeated the second ranked Homestead 2-1.
The Greyhounds came into the game looking for revenge after losing their season opening match to HSE 3-1. After defeating 4th and 5th ranked Zionsville and Westfield in the Sectional round and then defeating 6th ranked Center Grove in route to their 16th final appearance.
Breaking Through History
The highly anticipated matchup lived up to its billing, featuring a fierce defensive struggle and a tense midfield battle. Both teams created opportunities, but stellar defensive play and goalkeeping kept the score sheet clean for much of the game.
The Decisive Moment
Near perfect soccer was played through 74 minutes with the game’s only goal occurring when senior Riley Boyd poked in a loose ball at the 75th minute after a misstep by a Carmel defender and goalkeeper.
Defense Defines a Champion
The Royals' defense was the backbone of their championship run, and the final game was no exception. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Dodge delivered a masterful performance, making five critical saves, including a point-blank stop on Carmel's high-scoring forward Adalyn Cameron in the second half that preserved the shutout. The backline, featuring Izzie Springer, Lauren Kutolski, Bailey Sapp, Sydney Cook, and Blair Satterfield, successfully neutralized Carmel's potent offense, which had scored 40 goals this season.
A Season of Perfection
"Pure happiness," was the sentiment among the players and fans as the final whistle blew, signifying not just a win, but a historic achievement for the Hamilton Southeastern program.
HSE head coach Greg Davidson in his 27th year as head coach etched this moment into school history defeating quality rivals through an undefeated season.
Carmel’s Championship Effort
Carmel Senior Adalyn Cameron Led her team with 7. With additional shots coming from Kate Klinginsmith and Olivia Joyce. Carmel Goalkeeper Gwyneth Provost making 5 saves of her own with shots from Riley Boyd (2), Sydney Cook (1), Sydney May (1), Sloane May (1) .