Best XI: Standout Performances from the High School All-America Girls Soccer Game
For the sixth time in the past seven years, the East featured too much firepower for the West, winning 4-1 in the annual High School All-America Girls Soccer match held Saturday in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
The match featured many of the top high school senior soccer players from schools that play in the fall.
Lilia Calvert of Abington Heights (Pa.), Amanda Thornton of Chatham, Johannah Bradley of Warwick Valley (N.Y.), and Mary Kate DeBono of Albertus Magnus (N.Y.) scored the goals for the East. Calvert and Thornton are headed to Rutgers. Bradley has committed to Virginia Tech, and DeBono is bound for Navy. The East has averaged four goals per match over the past seven years. Dayton commit Reese Gallagher of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) scored for the West.
Calvert and Gallagher were named team MVPs following the match.
BEST XI
GK: Cate Cantu, Lower Merion (Pa.)
College Commitment: Louisville
Notes: Early in the match, Cantu made an athletic diving save to her left to deflect a shot that was headed toward the upper corner. Her play helped the East carry a 1-0 lead into halftime.
D: Teigan Cunnane, Albertus Magnus (N.Y.)
College Commitment: Auburn
Notes: Cunnane was a defensive presence while playing the 6 for the East. She won all of the 50-50 balls that came her way.
D: Cate Gusick, Coronado (Nev.)
College Commitment: Montana
Notes: Gusick played the 6 for the West and was fantastic.
D: Bella Salina, Miss Porter's (Conn.)
College Commitment: Kansas
Notes: Despite being from Connecticut, Salina was placed on the West team to help shore up the defense, and she delivered. She picked up runs and served as a team leader.
M: Sierra Dupre, Upper St. Clair (Pa.)
College Commitment: Clemson
Notes: Dupre, who has been part of US Youth National Team call-ups, showed her skill on the left side, winning balls, making runs and serving up teammates. She was solid in the final third.
M: Reese Gallagher, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)
College Commitment: Dayton
Notes: Gallagher was named the West after scoring the West's lone goal in the 4-1 setback.
M: Michaela Panella, St. Mary's (N.Y.)
College Commitment: Wisconsin
Notes: Panella was one of the all-around strongest players on the field. Exceptionally technical, and she has a high soccer IQ. She even demonstrated a strong shot.
M: Tommi Rose Valente, DePaul Catholic (N.J.)
College Commitment: Rutgers
Notes: Valente is exceptionally fast and a versatile player. She typically played the 8, but her work rate allowed her to cover large areas of the field. Technically, she is very sound.
F: Jayla Blue, Bearden (Tenn.)
College Commitment: Tennessee
Notes: Blue could play the 7, 9, or 11 spots. She was the most dynamic player with the ball for the West. She has exceptional speed and is very good in 1v1 situations.
F: Lilia Calvert, Abington Heights (Pa.)
College Commitment: Rutgers
Notes: Calvert scored the first goal to jumpstart the East's victory, and her play earned her East MVP honors. The wing player is strong, and when challenged, she was able to stay on her feet and complete plays.
F: Amanda Thornton, Chatham (N.J.)
College Commitment: Rutgers
Notes: Thornton assisted on the first goal of the match and later scored what proved to be the game-winner for the East. She is a gritty player who made things happen.
Other Standouts
Position, Name, High School, College Commitment
D: Camille Banks, Curtis (N.Y.), Texas Christian
M: Johannah Bradley, Warwick Valley (N.Y.), Virginia Tech
D/M: Mary Kate DeBono, Albertus Magnus (N.Y.), Navy
D: Maya Goddard, Westminster School (Conn.), Virginia Tech
GK: Brooke Goerish, Spring Lake (Minn.), Colorado
D: Sara Groseibl, Blair Academy (N.J.), Miami (Fla.)
D: Jo Frischknecht, Portland Jesuit (Ore.), Montana
F: Campbell Wilson, Rocky Mountain (Idaho), Boise State