Best XI: Standout Performances from the High School All-America Boys Soccer Game
Mamadou Tall, the Pittsburgh commit from Kiski School (Pa.), scored the first and last goals of the day as the East ran away with a 5-2 victory over the West at the High School Boys Soccer All-America Game on Saturday in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
The match featured many of the top high school senior soccer players from schools that play in the fall. The East's victory ended a run of four straight wins by the West.
Tall put the East ahead before Fordham commit Gavin Flickinger of Coronado (Nev.) tied that match at 1. The East surged back into the lead with late first-half goals by Notre Dame commit Trevor Steele of Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) and Chris Swanson of Roman Catholic (Pa.). Domenic Ruggiero of St. Ignatius (Ohio) pulled the West within 3-2 12 minutes into the second half. However, the East responded 65 seconds later with a goal by Loyola-Maryland commit Landon Beckman of Archbishop Curley (Md.). Only 78 seconds after that, Tall scored again to seal the match.
Future Big Ten rivals Gavin Baer of Suffield Academy (Conn.), playing for the East, and Sam Hess of Naperville North (Ill.), playing for the West, were named team MVPs. Baer is bound for Northwestern while Hess is committed to perennial power Indiana.
BEST XI
GK: Emanuel Marmolejo, Berkshire School (Mass.)
College Commitment: Georgetown
Notes: Without a doubt, he was the most impressive keeper at the event, in stature, presence and with his feet. As one coach said, he'd be on the field even if he wasn't the starting keeper. His distributions are a strength of his game.
D: Gavin Baer, Suffield Academy (Conn.)
College Commitment: Northwestern
Notes: Baer was named East MVP following the team's victory. He is a physical presenece and never looks under pressure or in trouble.
D: Sam Hess, Naperville North (Ill.)
College Commitment: Indiana
Notes: Hess was the West MVP, even on a day where the team allowed five goals. If not for Hess, as one coach put it, the score would have been worse. He is a very strong 1v1 defender.
D: Oscar Pearman: Woodstock Academy (Conn.)
Commitment: undecided
Notes: Pearman made a strong case for team MVP, playing a vital part in the East victory. As an outside back, he was a lockdown defender, but he also knew when to get forward. In fact, he assisted two goals.
D: Londen Sears, New Albany (Ohio)
College Commitment: Akron
Notes: Sears is a very versatile athlete who stars as a wing, but played as an outside back to help the West, which was short-handed on true defenders.
M: David Cho, Woodstock Academy (Conn.)
College Commitment: Marshall
Notes: He played the 6 for the East and was crucial in controling the pace. Several times he knew when to push into the attack.
M: Jeremie Kasongo, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.)
College Commitment: undecided
Notes: Kasongo played the right-side mid and was often open to receive passes and push the play forward.
M: Trevor Steele, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.)
College Commitment: Notre Dame
Notes: Steele is a box-to-box defender who drove the team on Saturday. He showed versatility and even scored a goal in the East victory.
M: Sam Trivisonno, St. Ignatius (Ohio)
College Commitment: Ohio State
Notes: Trivisonno is exceptionally quick on the ball and very crafty. He was in control the entire time he was on the field.
F: Charlie Pons Milton Academy (Mass.)
Commitment: Boston College
Notes: Although Pons did not score, he displayed very creative and tricky play that made him dangerous the entire match.
F: Mamadou Tall, Kiski School (Pa.)
College Commitment: Pittsburgh
Notes: Tall started and ended the scoring in the East's 5-2 victory. He was the only player to net two goals, using his speed to expose the West's defensive struggles and showcasing just how dynamic an offensive force he can be when surrounded by elite talent.
Other Standouts
Position, Name, High School, College Commitment
F: Landon Beckman, Archbishop Curley (Md.), Loyola-Maryland
F: Emre Evran, Brookfield East (Wis.), undecided
M: Gavin Flickinger, Coronado (Nev.), Fordham
D/M: Cohen Havill, Evansville Memorial (Ind.), undecided
D: Vincent Levasseur, Taft School (Conn.), UC Irvine
F: Jakob Methvin, Battle Mountain (Colo.), UC Santa Barbara
D/W: Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Denver
D: David Villavicencio, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Furman
D: Maddox Ward, McDonogh School (Md.), undecided
M: Thomas Weinrich, Louisville Collegiate (Ky.), undecided
D/F: Asende Welongo, Rockhurst Jesuit (Mo.), undecided