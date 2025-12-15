Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/15/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 8-14. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Claire VanDamme of Roosevelt (Ohio) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. VanDamme had 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 76-37 win over Nordonia.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Heaven Bailey, jr., Stanhope Elmore (Alabama) basketball
Bailey surpassed the 1,500 career points mark in a 52-28 victory over Tallassee, finishing with 19 points, eight assists, eight steals and two rebounds. One day later, she had 30 points, seven steals, six assists and four rebounds in a win over Elmore County.
2. TT Burden, sr., Newburgh Free Academy (New York) basketball
Burden netted 32 points in a 56-50 victory over Kingston.
3. Alana Calhoun, sr., Milton (Georgia) flag football
Calhoun had seven receptions for 86 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-6 state semifinal victory over East Coweta.
4. Aylah Cornwall, jr., Gonzaga Prep (Washington) basketball
Cornwall led the way with 31 points as Gonzaga Prep took down Central Valley, 68-48.
5. Winnie Cunningham, fr., Detroit Pershing (Michigan) basketball
Cunningham put up a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as Detroit Pershing edged Detroit East English, 44-42.
6. Reece Davis, jr., Deshler (Alabama) basketball
Davis netted a season-high 38 points — including the 2,000th of her Deshler career — in a 68-39 rout of Central-Tuscaloosa. The Ole Miss commit also had seven assists and six rebounds in the victory.
7. Izzy Eisbach, sr., Nodaway Valley (Iowa) basketball
Eisbach recorded a triple-double with 51 points — matching her own single-game school record — 12 steals, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 77-41 win over Lenox. She also became Nodaway Valley’s career leader in assists during the game.
8. Lizzie Fitzwater, sr., Jensen Beach (Florida) basketball
Fitzwater surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 52-30 win over Fort Pierce Central.
9. Ronnie Herrmann, sr., Glendora (California) basketball
Herrmann recorded a quadruple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 13 steals and 10 assists in a 75-36 win over Katella.
10. Adaline Sheplee, sr., Rice Lake (Wisconsin) basketball
Sheplee, a Wisconsin signee, dropped 47 points as Rice Lake hammered Eau Claire North, 90-65.
11. Harper Whetstine, sr., Troy (Kansas) basketball
Whetstine, a Northern Iowa signee, drained seven three-pointers en route to 35 points in a 56-33 win over Riverside.
12. Giselle White, sr., Analy (California) soccer
White, an Oregon signee, netted four goals in a 6-0 shutout of Cloverdale.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App