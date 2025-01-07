Heritage Hills’ Jett Goldsberry Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Indiana Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Heritage Hills’ Jett Goldsberry has been voted High School On SI’s Indiana Player of the Year. Goldsberry won the voting with 69,321 votes casted.
Jett Goldsberry, ATH, Heritage Hills
In leading Heritage Hills to the Class 3A state championship, Goldsberry had himself a season to remember. The 2026 prospect totaled 3,575 all-purpose yards with 54 total touchdowns. Goldsberry ended the season completing 99-of-165 passes for 1,807 yards, 26 touchdowns and rushed for 1,676 and 28 scores. On defense, the junior compiled 58 total tackles, six for a loss, three sacks and picked off a pass.
