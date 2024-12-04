Vote: Who was the 2024 Indiana Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the Midwest region and to the great state of Indiana and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Indiana Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of eight worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Here are the nominations:
Maverick Geske, QB, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Geske had one of the top all-time seasons when it came to the quarterback position in the state of Indiana. The senior signal caller was phenomenal and finished up the year completing 211-of-346 passes for 4,039 yards and 40 touchdowns. Also added 133 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Dominic Garzolini, QB, South Vermillion
Another quarterback that put up some eye-popping numbers this past season was that of Garzolini for South Vermillion. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior ended this last season completing 176-of-272 passes for 3,151 yards, 44 touchdowns and just a mere six picks.
Jackson Willis, QB, Indianapolis Lutheran
The three-time state champion quarterback capped his senior season with a bang, putting up MVP-worthy numbers all season long. The southpaw ended 2024 completing an incredible 134-of-171 (78 percent) of his passes for 2,633 yards, 39 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Also rushed for 277 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Myles McLaughlin, RB, Knox
Only a junior and already becoming Knox's all-time leading rusher is a feat all within itself. Being the state's best player from this season is certainly on the table after McLaughlin rushed for 2,830 yards on 284 carries and found pay dirt 42 times. Quite the campaign for the 2026 product.
Kole Wilcox, RB/LB, North Judson-San Pierre
Did anyone in the Hoosier State spend as much time on the field as Wilcox did? The two-way star was tremendous for North Judson-San Pierre this past season, rushing for 2,008 yards on just 126 touches and scoring 40 touchdowns. On defense at linebacker, Wilcox made 71 tackles, 20 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Like we said, did anyone spend as much time on the field?
Keenan Mowery, LB, South Putnam
The old school-style linebacker, standing 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, was the state's top tackler and was truly a machine every Friday night defensively. Mowery ended the season with 238 total tackles, 18 going for a loss, 2.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles. Also added seven rushing touchdowns on offense.
Ryan Delgatto, LB, Lafayette Central Catholic
Delgatto may have not had the high total of tackles like Mowery, but certainly made plenty of tackles for loss in the backfield. The senior finished this past season tallying 99 tackles, 29 for loss, 22 sacks and forced eight fumbles.
