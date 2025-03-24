Indiana boys high school basketball team makes history with incredible win streak
The Fisher Tigers (Indiana) are in the midst of one of the most unbelievable win streaks in boys' high school basketball history. The Indiana boys team extended their streak earlier today in the semi-state championship game.
In the 4A semi-state championship game today, the Tigers extended their win streak to 43 straight victories in a row, tailing back all the way to last season.
They defeated Crown Point High School with ease in the matchup, topping them 73-48. In the matchup, the Tigers were led by Jason Gardner Jr. with 18 points, followed by Justin Kirby with 16 and Millen McCartney with 14, rounding out their impressive showing against one of the state's top teams.
The boys of Fisher Indiana will look to continue their win streak heading into next season and continue to make history and shock the high school sports world as they do it.
