Indiana Girls High School Basketball Standout Commits To LSU
An Indiana girls high school basketball standout has committed to Kim Mulkey and LSU.
Lola Lampley, a senior at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, announced her commitment to the Tigers in the SEC. She is ranked the No. 29 prospect in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026.
“I’m grateful for it all, but there were definitely some highs-and-lows, so I’m relieved to have it done,” Lampley told the Indy Star, “and to finally have found a place I can call home.”
The 6-foot-2 Lampley selected LSU over offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida State Duke and several others. She cited the chance to work with Mulkey, a hall of fame coach, and her assistant, Seimone Augustus, as key reasons for her decision.
“There is an opportunity to learn from a legend and a hall-of-famer and also play for a competitive program that can compete for a national championship,” Lampley said. “They’re going to get me to where I need to be.”
As a junior at Lawrence Central, Lampley averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, almost four assists and over a steal per game, shooting 38 percent from the field.
LSU Offered Indiana High School Star Over The Summer
Back in February, LSU was not on the radar for Lampley, as she announced a final five schools of Duke, Florida State, North Carolina State, UCLA and Mississippi State, where he sister, Jaylah Lampley currently plays.
Over the summer, though, Lampley found another level to her game and earned offers from LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi, West Virginia, Texas A&M and several other schools. She took official trips to the visit the Tigers, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida State.
Lawrence Central is expected to be a frontrunner for a state championship season as they boast Lampley, Illinois-Chicago commit Aniya McKenzie and several key transfers.
Lola Lampley Key Piece to LSU's Class of 2026 Recruiting Class
According to 247Sports, Lampley is the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana for high school girls basketball, the No. 5 power forward in her class and the 15th-ranked player in the country.
Lampley is the lone commit to the Class of 2026 for Mulkey and LSU, who are coming off a 31-6 season that included a trip to the NCAA Elite Eight. The Tigers finished third in the SEC.
Mulkey has been the head coach at LSU since 2021, going 122-20 overall and 53-11 in the SEC, with the highlight being a national championship in 2022-23 when the Tigers finished 34-2 overall and 15-1 in the conference.