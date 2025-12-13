High School

Indiana High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

Gray Reid

Tipton vs Frankton from Dec. 6, 2025 / Raymond Nanko

The 2025 Indiana high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Angola 67, Garrett 58

Barr-Reeve 72, Terre Haute South Vigo 53

Batesville 61, Lawrenceburg 40

Blackford 57, Alexandria-Monroe 49

Boonville 64, Tecumseh 53

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 59, Hamilton Southeastern 56

Brownsburg 66, Tippecanoe Valley 39

Calvary Christian 52, Varsity Opponent 40

Capital HomeSchool 51, Noble-Whitley Warriors 47

Carmel 64, Noblesville 52

Carroll 66, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 39

Cascade 78, Frankfort 54

Caston 63, Carroll 52

Central Christian Academy 59, Irvington Preparatory Academy 41

Chesterton 75, Washington Township 30

Community Baptist Christian 70, Colonial Christian 42

Community Christian 59, Mission Christian Academy 52

Cowan 78, Blue River Valley 39

Delta 51, Yorktown 46

Elkhart Christian Academy 57, Lakeland Christian Academy 24

Evansville Harrison 50, Castle 47

Evansville HomeSchool Racers 66, Oak Ridge Christian Academy 54

Forest Park 41, Loogootee 38

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 84, Fort Wayne Northrop 42

Fort Wayne South Side 64, Fort Wayne North Side 60

Franklin Community 67, Greenwood 57

Fremont 64, Hamilton 23

Gary West Side 56, Hammond Central 39

Hagerstown 66, Union County 43

Hammond Bishop Noll 64, Kankakee Valley 58

Harrison 77, Danville 27

Hauser 71, South Ripley 55

Hebron 80, Tri-Township 36

Henryville 64, Austin 52

Heritage Hills 60, North Posey 36

Homefires 59, CBCA 54

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 77, Indianapolis Lutheran 50

Jac-Cen-Del 76, Shawe Memorial 40

Kokomo 55, McCutcheon 40

Lafayette Central Catholic 84, Covington 54

Lake Central 62, Culver Academies 50

Lake Station Edison 51, Wheeler 35

Lapel 72, Wapahani 57

Logansport 66, Hamilton Heights 61

Marion 67, Richmond 55

Mt. Vernon 62, Pendleton Heights 47

New Albany 55, Floyd Central 45

New Palestine 84, Greenfield-Central 70

North Central 75, Terre Haute North Vigo 73

North Vermillion 92, Traders Point Christian 20

Oak Hill 60, Mississinewa 37

Oldenburg Academy 59, Newport Central Catholic 54

Orleans 51, Northeast Dubois 40

Penn 83, Concord 44

Pike 96, 21st Century Charter 76

Plainfield 67, Martinsville 32

Rochester 65, North Judson-San Pierre 55

Roncalli 70, Decatur Central 64

Rossville 58, Frontier 55

Rushville 54, Franklin County 51

Saint Thomas More Academy 72, HAST 33

Silver Creek 76, North Harrison 24

South Decatur 83, Milan 65

South Spencer 45, Washington 41

Southwood 70, Peru 63

Suburban Christian 74, Bloomington HomeSchool 29

Taylor 57, Northwestern 13

Valparaiso 59, Hanover Central 43

Varsity Opponent 43, Bible Baptist 9

Wabash 45, Maconaquah 41

West Central 74, South Newton 42

West Lafayette 78, Crawfordsville 61

Western 52, Tipton 49

Westfield 56, Guerin Catholic 51

Winchester Community 42, Union City 37

Winamac 57, Argos 23

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

