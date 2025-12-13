Indiana High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Angola 67, Garrett 58
Barr-Reeve 72, Terre Haute South Vigo 53
Batesville 61, Lawrenceburg 40
Blackford 57, Alexandria-Monroe 49
Boonville 64, Tecumseh 53
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 59, Hamilton Southeastern 56
Brownsburg 66, Tippecanoe Valley 39
Calvary Christian 52, Varsity Opponent 40
Capital HomeSchool 51, Noble-Whitley Warriors 47
Carmel 64, Noblesville 52
Carroll 66, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 39
Cascade 78, Frankfort 54
Caston 63, Carroll 52
Central Christian Academy 59, Irvington Preparatory Academy 41
Chesterton 75, Washington Township 30
Community Baptist Christian 70, Colonial Christian 42
Community Christian 59, Mission Christian Academy 52
Cowan 78, Blue River Valley 39
Delta 51, Yorktown 46
Elkhart Christian Academy 57, Lakeland Christian Academy 24
Evansville Harrison 50, Castle 47
Evansville HomeSchool Racers 66, Oak Ridge Christian Academy 54
Forest Park 41, Loogootee 38
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 84, Fort Wayne Northrop 42
Fort Wayne South Side 64, Fort Wayne North Side 60
Franklin Community 67, Greenwood 57
Fremont 64, Hamilton 23
Gary West Side 56, Hammond Central 39
Hagerstown 66, Union County 43
Hammond Bishop Noll 64, Kankakee Valley 58
Harrison 77, Danville 27
Hauser 71, South Ripley 55
Hebron 80, Tri-Township 36
Henryville 64, Austin 52
Heritage Hills 60, North Posey 36
Homefires 59, CBCA 54
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 77, Indianapolis Lutheran 50
Jac-Cen-Del 76, Shawe Memorial 40
Kokomo 55, McCutcheon 40
Lafayette Central Catholic 84, Covington 54
Lake Central 62, Culver Academies 50
Lake Station Edison 51, Wheeler 35
Lapel 72, Wapahani 57
Logansport 66, Hamilton Heights 61
Marion 67, Richmond 55
Mt. Vernon 62, Pendleton Heights 47
New Albany 55, Floyd Central 45
New Palestine 84, Greenfield-Central 70
North Central 75, Terre Haute North Vigo 73
North Vermillion 92, Traders Point Christian 20
Oak Hill 60, Mississinewa 37
Oldenburg Academy 59, Newport Central Catholic 54
Orleans 51, Northeast Dubois 40
Penn 83, Concord 44
Pike 96, 21st Century Charter 76
Plainfield 67, Martinsville 32
Rochester 65, North Judson-San Pierre 55
Roncalli 70, Decatur Central 64
Rossville 58, Frontier 55
Rushville 54, Franklin County 51
Saint Thomas More Academy 72, HAST 33
Silver Creek 76, North Harrison 24
South Decatur 83, Milan 65
South Spencer 45, Washington 41
Southwood 70, Peru 63
Suburban Christian 74, Bloomington HomeSchool 29
Taylor 57, Northwestern 13
Valparaiso 59, Hanover Central 43
Varsity Opponent 43, Bible Baptist 9
Wabash 45, Maconaquah 41
West Central 74, South Newton 42
West Lafayette 78, Crawfordsville 61
Western 52, Tipton 49
Westfield 56, Guerin Catholic 51
Winchester Community 42, Union City 37
Winamac 57, Argos 23