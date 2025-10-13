Indiana High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Springs Valley (8-0)
2. North Judson-San Pierre (7-1)
3. Pioneer (7-1)
4. Riverton Parke (8-0)
5. Frontier (8-0)
6. North Daviess (7-0)
7. North Decatur (6-1)
8. South Putnam (6-2)
9. Carroll (5-2)
10. Sheridan (6-2)
11. Taylor (5-2)
12. West Central (7-1)
13. South Adams (5-3)
14. North Miami (6-2)
15. Triton (5-3)
16. Cloverdale (5-3)
17. Madison-Grant (5-3)
18. Fremont (5-3)
19. LaVille (4-4)
20. Knightstown (5-3)
21. Bowman Academy (5-2)
22. Tri (4-4)
23. Wes-Del (4-3)
24. Fountain Central (4-4)
25. North Knox (3-4)
IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lapel (8-0)
2. Adams Central (8-0)
3. Triton Central (7-1)
4. Eastbrook (8-0)
5. Eastern (6-1)
6. Linton-Stockton (6-2)
7. Brownstown Central (8-0)
8. Winchester Community (7-1)
9. Bluffton (7-1)
10. Alexandria-Monroe (6-2)
11. Northeastern (7-1)
12. Wheeler (7-0)
13. Southmont (7-1)
14. Seeger (7-1)
15. Eastside (6-2)
16. Rochester (7-1)
17. Switzerland County (6-1)
18. Centerville (6-2)
19. Churubusco (6-2)
20. Eastern Hancock (5-3)
21. Shenandoah (5-3)
22. Western Boone (5-3)
23. Paoli (6-2)
24. Sullivan (5-3)
25. Heritage (5-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Knox (8-0)
2. Gibson Southern (7-1)
3. Cascade (8-0)
4. Indian Creek (6-2)
5. Heritage Hills (7-1)
6. Lawrenceburg (7-1)
7. Maconaquah (8-0)
8. Tippecanoe Valley (6-2)
9. Western (6-2)
10. Griffith (7-1)
11. Scottsburg (7-1)
12. Mississinewa (7-1)
13. Franklin County (6-2)
14. Hamilton Heights (4-4)
15. Tri-West Hendricks (5-3)
16. West Noble (6-2)
17. Twin Lakes (6-2)
18. Reitz (5-3)
19. Oak Hill (5-3)
20. Southridge (4-4)
21. Angola (4-4)
22. Lakeland (5-3)
23. Mt. Vernon (4-4)
24. Calumet New Tech (5-3)
25. Purdue Polytechnic (5-2)
IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. New Palestine (8-0)
2. East Noble (8-0)
3. South Bend St. Joseph (8-0)
4. Lowell (7-1)
5. Lebanon (7-1)
6. Pendleton Heights (7-1)
7. Mishawaka (7-1)
8. Leo (7-1)
9. Northview (7-1)
10. Yorktown (6-2)
11. DeKalb (6-2)
12. Hobart (6-2)
13. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (7-1)
14. Jasper (6-2)
15. Charlestown (6-2)
16. Logansport (5-2)
17. Muncie Central (5-3)
18. Bedford North Lawrence (6-2)
19. Danville (4-4)
20. Beech Grove (5-3)
21. Washington (4-4)
22. Boonville (4-4)
23. Greenfield-Central (4-4)
24. Mooresville (4-4)
25. Shelbyville (4-4)
IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Central (7-1)
2. Decatur Central (6-2)
3. Jefferson (7-1)
4. Concord (7-1)
5. Merrillville (6-2)
6. Whiteland (6-2)
7. Plainfield (6-2)
8. Evansville North (6-2)
9. Michigan City (6-2)
10. Floyd Central (6-2)
11. Castle (6-2)
12. Bloomington North (5-3)
13. Warsaw (5-3)
14. Chesterton (5-3)
15. Hammond Morton (4-3)
16. South Bend Adams (4-4)
17. Columbus East (4-4)
18. Fort Wayne North Side (5-3)
19. Valparaiso (2-6)
20. LaPorte (2-6)
21. McCutcheon (2-6)
22. Kokomo (2-6)
23. Munster (2-6)
24. Seymour (2-6)
25. Goshen (2-6)
IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Brownsburg (8-0)
2. Carmel (7-1)
3. Crown Point (8-0)
4. Penn (8-0)
5. Westfield (6-2)
6. Center Grove (7-1)
7. Fishers (5-3)
8. Lawrence North (6-2)
9. Avon (4-4)
10. Fort Wayne Northrop (6-2)
11. Warren Central (5-3)
12. Hamilton Southeastern (5-3)
13. Carroll (5-3)
14. Homestead (5-3)
15. Elkhart (5-3)
16. Lawrence Central (4-4)
17. Franklin Central (4-4)
18. Columbus North (4-4)
19. Zionsville (3-5)
20. Ben Davis (2-6)
21. Pike (3-5)
22. Harrison (3-5)
23. Snider (2-6)
24. North Central (2-6)
25. Jeffersonville (3-5)