Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025
Another week of Indiana High School football is in the books. Week 7 brought several marquee matchups, and as a result, a shake up in the rankings. With the playoffs looming not far off, it's a great time to join High School on SI as we take a look at the top 25 rankings heading into October. Week 8 offers a great slate of high school football action, including several top 25 matchups.
All classes 1A-6A are eligible for inclusion on this list.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Another week brings yet another win for Brownsburg as the Bulldogs beat Zionsville 38-6. They will look to keep their hopes of an undefeated regular season alive as they take on Noblesville in week 8.
2. New Palestine Dragons (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine also has aspirations to complete an undefeated regular season. The Dragons defeated Shelbyville in week 7, pummeling the Golden Bears 65-3. Week 8 will see them taking on New Castle at home.
3. Crown Point Bulldogs (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Crown Point earned yet another victory in week 7, beating conference foe Laporte 42-7. The Bulldogs will face yet another conference opponent in week 8 as they matchup with Chesterton.
4. East Noble Knights (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
East Noble earned a victory over Columbia City in week 7, winning 41-10. The Knights will face New Haven in conference play this upcoming Friday.
5. Lawrence North Wildcats (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
Lawrence North earned a major victory in a high scoring affair, coming out on top versus no. 17 Warren Central 63-48. The Wildcats face a major top 10 matchup in week 8 as they take on no. 8 Center Grove this Friday.
6. Penn Kingsmen (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Kingsmen continue to climb the rankings as they earned yet another victory, beating Elkhart 34-12 in week 7. Penn will look to keep their hopes of an undefeated regular season alive as they face New Prairie in week 8.
7. Carmel Greyhounds (6-1)
Previous rank: 8
Carmel earned a shutout victory versus Ben Davis in week 7, winning 43-0. The Greyhounds will take on no. 17 Warren Central in what should be an entertaining week 8 matchup.
8. Center Grove Trojans (6-1)
Previous rank: 3
Center Grove suffered their first loss of the season against Cathedral, coming up short 21-15. The Trojans will look to right the ship in a major marquee matchup as they face no. 5 Lawrence North this Friday.
9. Fishers Tigers (5-2)
Previous rank: 9
Fishers earned an incredibly close victory over no. 25 Franklin Central, winning 36-35 in overtime. The Tigers face yet another ranked opponent as they take on no. 12 Westfield in week 8 competition.
10. Mishawaka Cavemen (6-1)
Previous rank: 11
Mishawaka earned a major NLC conference victory in week 7, knocking off Warsaw 42-21. The Cavemen will matchup versus conference foe Plymouth in week 8.
11. Heritage Hills Patriots (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
Heritage Hills got back in the win column in week 7, beating Mt. Vernon 69-7. The Patriots will look to continue their winning ways in week 8 as they face North Posey.
12. Westfield Shamrocks (5-2)
Previous rank: 12
Westfield picked up a big victory over Avon, winning 38-21. The Shamrocks will look to finish the regular season strong as they take on no. 9 Fishers in week 8.
13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (6-1)
Previous rank: 14
Bishop Chatard earned yet another victory in week 7, beating Harrison 40-24. The Trojans will matchup against Tri-West Hendricks in week 8.
14. Bloomington South Panthers (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
Bloomington South earned a massive week 7 victory, defeating no. 24 Columbus North 55-24. The Panthers will look to pick up another win as they face Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory in week 8
15. Concord Minutemen (6-1)
Previous rank: 16
Concord leveled Goshen in week 7, earning the shutout victory 42-0. The Minutemen will take on conference foe Wawasee this Friday in week 8.
16. Cathedral Fighting Irish (5-2)
Previous rank: 19
Cathedral earned a massive victory in week 7, knocking off no. 8 Center Grove 21-15 and handing the Trojans their first loss of the season. The Fighting Irish will take on Covington Catholic (KY.) in week 8.
17. Warren Central Warriors (5-2)
Previous rank: 13
Warren Central suffered their second loss of the season, falling short to no. 5 Lawrence North 63-48 in week 7. The Warriors will matchup against no. 7 Carmel in a top 25 week 8 battle.
18. Evansville Memorial Tigers (7-0)
Previous rank: 18
Evansville Memorial defeated Evansville Reitz in week 7, winning 28-7. The Tigers will take on Vincennes Lincoln in week 8.
19. Knox Redskins (7-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Redkins earned a big victory in week 7, beating Jimtown 56-13. Knox senior Myles McLaughlin is currently sitting on 9099 rushing yards on the season, the most of any high school player in the nation. McLaughlin is also within striking range of earning the most career rushing yards in Indiana history.
20. Pendleton Heights Arabians (6-1)
Previous rank: 23
Pendleton Heights defeated conference foe Delta in week 7, winning 49-6. The Arabians will take on another conference opponent in Yorktown in week 8.
21. Jefferson Bronchos (6-1)
Previous rank: 24
Lafayette Jefferson handily defeated Kokomo in week 7, winning 49-16. The Bronchos will look to continue their win streak as they take on Marion in week 8.
22. Plainfield Quakers (6-1)
Previous rank: 25
Plainfield defeated Franklin Community in week 7, winning the contest 30-6. The Quakers will matchup against Whiteland this Friday in week 8 play.
23. Decatur Central Hawks (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Despite a rocky start to the season, the Hawks have rallied and earned 5 straight victories. Their most recent victory came in week 7, as they beat Greenwood 69-7. The defending 5A state champions will take on Perry Meridian this Friday in week 8.
24. Columbus North Bulldogs (4-3)
Previous rank: 15
Columbus North suffered a tough loss to Bloomington South, coming up short 55-24. The Bulldogs will look to get back on track in week 8 as they take on Bloomington North in conference play.
25. Franklin Central Flashes (4-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Flashes suffered an incredibly close overtime loss to no. 9 Fishers, coming up short 36-35. The Flashes will have a big time week 8 matchup as they go on the road to face Hamilton Southeastern.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1