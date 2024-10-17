High School

Indiana high school football computer rankings (10/16/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of Indiana high school football ahead of Week 9

Ben Dagg

Monrovia's Noah Bryant finds a hole in the defensive line as the Lutheran Saints took on the Monrovia Bulldogs in IHSAA football, Oct 4, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Lutheran High School.
Monrovia's Noah Bryant finds a hole in the defensive line as the Lutheran Saints took on the Monrovia Bulldogs in IHSAA football, Oct 4, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Lutheran High School. / Gary Brockman/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 8 of the 2024 Indiana high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.

After a dominant performance last Friday, the Warren Central Warriors found themselves in the top five of this week's 6A Indiana computer rankings. Look for the Warriors to continue their momentum this Friday, when they hit the road to play Cathedral.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Indiana football computer rankings, as of Oct. 16, 2024:

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Home/Indiana