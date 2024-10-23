Indiana high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Indiana high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
A tough loss for the Brownsburg Bulldogs to Hamilton Southeastern last week left the door open for Columbus North to crack into the top five of this week's 6A computer rankings. They will close their regular season on the road at Franklin Central in hopes to gather some more momentum going into the postseason.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Indiana football computer rankings, as of Oct. 22, 2024:
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (9-0)
1.018 pts
2. Lawrence North (9-0)
1.000 pts
3. Warren Central (8-1)
0.952 pts
4. Westfield (8-1)
0.941 pts
5. Columbus North (8-1)
0.925 pts
6. Brownsburg (8-1)
0.918 pts
7. Elkhart (8-1)
0.854 pts
8. Snider (7-2)
0.793 pts
9. Cathedral (5-3)
0.792 pts
10. Carroll (7-2)
0.790 pts
1. Concord (9-0)
1.006 pts
2. Merrillville (8-1)
0.896 pts
3. Plainfield (8-1)
0.882 pts
4. Jefferson (9-0)
0.843 pts
5. Decatur Central (6-2-1)
0.832 pts
6. East Central (6-3)
0.746 pts
7. Valparaiso (6-3)
0.745 pts
8. Bloomington North (7-2)
0.729 pts
9. Warsaw (6-3)
0.719 pts
10. Castle (7-2)
0.697 pts
1. East Noble (8-1)
0.923 pts
2. New Palestine (8-0-1)
0.912 pts
3. Indianapolis Bishop Chartard (6-2)
0.879 pts
4. Culver Academies (7-1)
0.870 pts
5. Danville (8-1)
0.843 pts
6. Leo (8-1)
0.835 pts
7. Martinsville (8-1)
0.830 pts
8. Mishawaka (7-2)
0.823 pts
9. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (7-2)
0.821 pts
10. Logansport (8-1)
0.821 pts
1. Garrett (9-0)
1.037 pts
2. Cascade (9-0)
0.954 pts
3. Heritage Hills (8-2)
0.916 pts
4. Lawrenceburg (8-1)
0.891 pts
5. Gibson Southern (7-2)
0.888 pts
6. Mississinewa (9-0)
0.866 pts
7. West Noble (8-1)
0.842 pts
8. Macanoquah (8-0)
0.821 pts
9. Southridge (7-2)
0.808 pts
10. Knox (6-3)
0.776 pts
1. South Vermillion (9-0)
0.917 pts
2. Central Catholic (8-0)
0.881 pts
3. Brownstown Central (9-0)
0.872 pts
4. Northeastern (9-0)
0.843 pts
5. Paoli (9-0)
0.831 pts
6. Adams Central (8-1)
0.828 pts
7. Indianapolis Lutheran (8-1)
0.798 pts
8. Heritage (8-1)
0.784 pts
9. North Posey (7-2)
0.779 pts
10. Centerville (8-1)
0.771 pts
1. North Judson-San Pierre (9-0)
0.951 pts
2. Carroll (9-0)
0.889 pts
3. Providence (8-0)
0.860 pts
4. North Decatur (8-1)
0.845 pts
5. Frontier (8-0)
0.816 pts
6. North Vermillion (8-1)
0.744 pts
7. Madison-Grant (8-1)
0.735 pts
8. North Miami (7-2)
0.724 pts
9. South Putnam (7-2)
0.710 pts
10. Springs Valley (8-1)
0.703 pts
