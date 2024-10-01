Indiana high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Indiana high school football season has wrapped up, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The Crown Point Bulldogs remain in the top spot of this week's 6A computer rankings while Brownsburg comes in at a close second. This big change to note is the Columbus North Bulldogs jumping five spots and into the top three after a decisive 51-10 victory over Terre Haute North.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Indiana football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports