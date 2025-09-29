Indiana High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Pioneer - 5-1
2. West Central - 6-0
3. Riverton Parke - 6-0
4. South Putnam - 5-1
5. Frontier - 6-0
6. Springs Valley - 6-0
7. North Daviess - 6-0
8. North Judson-San Pierre - 5-1
9. Sheridan - 5-1
10. North Decatur - 5-1
11. Carroll - 3-2
12. Madison-Grant - 5-1
13. North Miami - 4-2
14. Taylor - 4-2
15. Knightstown - 4-2
16. South Adams - 3-3
17. Triton - 4-2
18. Clinton Prairie - 3-2
19. Cloverdale - 3-3
20. Tri - 3-3
21. Fremont - 4-2
22. North Knox - 3-3
23. Tecumseh - 3-3
24. Milan - 2-3
25. Monroe Central - 3-3
IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lapel - 6-0
2. Adams Central - 6-0
3. Bluffton - 6-0
4. Brownstown Central - 6-0
5. Eastbrook - 6-0
6. Northeastern - 6-0
7. Eastern - 5-1
8. Triton Central - 5-1
9. Winchester Community - 5-1
10. Southmont - 6-0
11. Linton-Stockton - 4-2
12. Switzerland County - 5-1
13. Eastside - 4-2
14. Alexandria-Monroe - 4-2
15. Shenandoah - 4-2
16. Rochester - 5-1
17. North Posey - 5-1
18. Wheeler - 5-0
19. Seeger - 5-1
20. Thomas Edison - 4-1
21. Western Boone - 4-2
22. Churubusco - 4-2
23. Cass - 4-2
24. Manchester - 4-2
25. Centerville - 4-2
IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Knox - 6-0
2. Indian Creek - 5-1
3. Mississinewa - 6-0
4. Gibson Southern - 5-1
5. Cascade - 6-0
6. Western - 5-1
7. Maconaquah - 6-0
8. Heritage Hills - 5-1
9. Lawrenceburg - 5-1
10. Griffith - 5-1
11. West Noble - 5-1
12. Tippecanoe Valley - 4-2
13. Twin Lakes - 5-1
14. Scottsburg - 5-1
15. Purdue Polytechnic - 5-1
16. Tri-West Hendricks - 4-2
17. Lakeland - 4-2
18. Calumet New Tech - 5-1
19. Edgewood - 5-1
20. Angola - 3-3
21. Mt. Vernon - 4-2
22. Reitz - 4-2
23. Franklin County - 4-2
24. Hamilton Heights - 2-4
25. Batesville - 3-3
IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. New Palestine - 6-0
2. East Noble - 6-0
3. Pendleton Heights - 5-1
4. South Bend St. Joseph - 6-0
5. Lowell - 5-1
6. Lebanon - 5-1
7. Mishawaka - 5-1
8. Yorktown - 5-1
9. Leo - 5-1
10. Charlestown - 5-1
11. Jasper - 5-1
12. DeKalb - 4-2
13. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks - 5-1
14. Beech Grove - 4-2
15. Muncie Central - 3-3
16. Danville - 3-3
17. Logansport - 4-1
18. Bedford North Lawrence - 5-1
19. Northview - 5-1
20. Washington - 3-3
21. Hobart - 4-2
22. Columbia City - 4-2
23. Hanover Central - 3-3
24. Boonville - 3-3
25. Mooresville - 3-3
IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Central - 5-1
2. Jefferson - 5-1
3. Decatur Central - 4-2
4. Plainfield - 5-1
5. Concord - 5-1
6. Merrillville - 4-2
7. Michigan City - 4-2
8. Castle - 5-1
9. Whiteland - 4-2
10. Evansville North - 4-2
11. Warsaw - 4-2
12. Chesterton - 4-2
13. Bloomington North - 3-3
14. Floyd Central - 4-2
15. Hammond Morton - 3-2
16. Fort Wayne North Side - 4-2
17. Columbus East - 3-3
18. Kokomo - 2-4
19. McCutcheon - 2-4
20. Valparaiso - 1-5
21. Goshen - 2-4
22. LaPorte - 2-4
23. South Bend Adams - 2-4
24. Munster - 1-5
25. Terre Haute North Vigo - 0-6
IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Brownsburg - 6-0
2. Carmel - 5-1
3. Center Grove - 6-0
4. Penn - 6-0
5. Lawrence North - 5-1
6. Crown Point - 6-0
7. Fishers - 4-2
8. Warren Central - 5-1
9. Westfield - 4-2
10. Fort Wayne Northrop - 5-1
11. Franklin Central - 4-2
12. Homestead - 4-2
13. Columbus North - 4-2
14. Avon - 3-3
15. Lawrence Central - 3-3
16. Hamilton Southeastern - 3-3
17. Elkhart - 4-2
18. Carroll - 3-3
19. Zionsville - 3-3
20. Harrison - 3-3
21. North Central - 2-4
22. Arsenal Technical - 2-4
23. Snider - 2-4
24. Perry Meridian - 2-4
25. Lake Central - 2-4