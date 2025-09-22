Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sep 22, 2025
Indiana High School football has officially passed the halfway point in the season as the top teams are beginning to rise to the top of the pack. Last week featured several top 25 matchups that saw ranking implications. Week 6 also features several intersting matchups. Make sure to follow High School on SI to keep up on the latest news regarding all things high school sports.
All classes 1A-6A are elligable for inclusion.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Brownsburg continued their dominant run in week 5, knocking off no. 10 Fishers in a top ten battle 42-14. The defending state champions take on no. 8 Westfield in another marquee matchup this Friday.
2. New Palestine Dragons (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine won handily versus Pendleton Heights, winning 42-6. The Dragons will look to continue their dominant run against Greenfield-Central in week 6
3. Center Grove Trojans (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Center Grove earned the victory in week 5, beating Trotwood-Madison 31-20. The Trojans will face off against Lawrence Central in week 6.
4. Crown Point Bulldogs (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
Crown Point bested Portage in their week 5 matchup, winning 47-7. The Bulldogs will go head to head with Valparaiso in conference play in week 6.
5. Heritage Hills Patriots (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Heritage Hills won decidedly in their contest versus Washinton 49-7. This victory marks the 5th straight game that the Patriots have put up atleast 40 points. They will take on conference foe Gibson Southern this Friday.
6. East Noble Knights (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
East Noble won in week 5 in a high scoring affair, beating Leo 56-40. The Knights will take on Norwell in conference play in week 6.
7. Lawrence North Wildcats (4-1)
Previous rank: 7
Lawrence North pumbled Indianapolis Arsenal Technical in week 5, beating the Titans 77-0. The Wildcats will welcome Ben Davis in their week 6 home matchup.
8. Westfield Shamrocks (4-1)
Previous rank: 9
Westfield was able to edge out a close victory versus no. 15 Hamilton Southeastern in week 5, beating the Royals 21-17. The Shamrocks will face their toughest test of the season yet in week 6 against Brownsburg.
9. Penn Kingsmen (5-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Kingsmen added yet another victory on the season as they handily defeated Mishawaka Marian 54-14. Penn will go against yet another conference foe in week 6 as they matchup against South Bend Adams this Friday.
10. Fishers Tigers (3-2)
Previous rank: 8
Fishers suffered a tough loss in week 5, coming up short to no. 1 Brownsburg 42-14. The Tigers will look to get back on track as they take on no. 22 Avon in week 6.
11. Carmel Greyhounds (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Carmel earned a major victory in week 5 as they dominated no. 16 Columbus North 56-7. They will look to continue their hot streak this Friday as they matchup against North Central.
12. Mishawaka Cavemen (4-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavemen won in dominant fashion in week 5, shutting out Goshen 59-0. Mishawaka will travel to Northridge for their week 6 matchup this Friday.
13. Warren Central Warriors (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Warren Central won 38-23 in their matchup versus Ben Davis last Friday. The Warriors will matchup against Pike at 7 pm in week 6.
14. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Bishop Chatard won their matchup in week 5, beating Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 37-6. The Trojans will go on the road in week 6 as they face off against Guerin Catholic.
15. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (3-2)
Previous rank: 10
Hamilton Southeastern suffered their second straight loss of the season, coming up short to no. 8 Westfield 21-17. The Royals will look to battle back from the adversity of losing their starting Quarterback Terry Walker III due to injury as they take on Zionsville in week 6.
16. Columbus North Bulldogs (3-2)
Previous rank: 12
Columbus North suffered a tough loss to no. 11 Carmel in week 5, losing 56-7. The Bulldogs will look to right the ship after their second straight loss of the season as they matchup against Terre Haute North Vigo in week 6.
17. Concord Minutemen (4-1)
Previous rank: 16
Concord earned the victory over no. 24 Warsaw, beating the Tigers 38-7 in week 5. The Minutemen will look to continue their success as they take on conference foe Northwood in week 6.
18. Bloomington South Panthers (5-0)
Previous rank: 20
Bloomington South knocked off Terre Haute South Vigo 49-14. The Panthers will look to remain undefeated as they matchup against Southport in week 6.
19. Evansville Memorial Tigers (5-0)
Previous rank: 21
Evansville Memorial earned yet another victory versus Evansville Harrison in week 5, winning 38-6. They will welcome Evansville Bosse for their home matchup in week 6.
20. Cathedral Fighting Irish (3-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Fighting Irish beat Southport 54-0 in week 5 to remain above .500. Cathedral will look to put another one in the win column as they take on Trotwood-Madison this Friday.
21. Knox Redskins (5-0)
Previous rank: 22
Knox continued their dominant undefeated run in week 5, beating Glenn 42-22. The Redskins will look to earn another victory in week 6, as they matchup against LaVille.
22. Avon Orioles (3-2)
Previous rank: 25
Avon was able to get back on track, winning their contest versus no. 25 Franklin Central 35-10. The Orioles will face a major road test as they take on no. 10 Fishers in week 6.
23. Plainfield Quakers (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
Plainfield rolled over Greenwood in week 5, beating the Woodmen 49-14. The Quakers will face off against Decatur Central this Friday.
24. Warsaw Tigers (3-2)
Previous rank: 18
Warsaw came up short against no. 17 Concord, losing their bout 38-7. The Tigers will try to get back on track conference foe Plymouth in week 6.
25. Franklin Central Flashes (3-2)
Previous rank: 19
Franklin Central suffered a loss to no. 22 Avon 35-10. The Flashes will matchup against Noblesville in their week 6 contest this Friday.
