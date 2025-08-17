Indiana High School Football Player Seriously Injured
An Indiana high school football player was seriously injured during a game this past Friday night.
South Central High School, located in Union Mills, was transported to an area trauma center, according to a report by NBC Chicago.
Union Mills is an unincorporated community about 12 miles southwest of LaPorte County, where the game was being contest. South Central was playing Calumet when the injury occured.
“During Friday night’s football game, one of our players sustained a serious injury on the field,” Superintendent Ben Anderson said in a release. “As a precaution, EMS was called, and they requested an air ambulance to transport him to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. We are relieved to share that he was in stable condition and responsive to medical personnel during transport.
“We are grateful for the swift action of our trainer, first responders and medical staff, as well as the support and concern shown by our community. We kindly ask everyone to refrain from sharing unverified or speculative information. Please keep our player and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Injured high school football player receives good news following scary incident on football field
Anderson provided more detail to Hometown News Now on Saturday. He informed the site that the injured player was off spinal precautions and sitting upright.
A cervical collar remains in place as a precaution on the high school student-athete while further scans are taking place. Anderson stated that more information would be released as updates were made appropriate.