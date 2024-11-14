Indiana high school football playoff brackets; IHSAA Regional Championships, Updates
The 2024 Indiana high school football playoffs have reached Regional Championships in all six classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow along live with all six IHSAA classifications. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well instant updates to each bracket.
Here are this weekend's match-ups as all of the remaining teams are playing for spots in next week's state semifinals.
>>2024 Indiana High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the Indiana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
CLASS 1A Bracket
North Judson-San Pierre vs. Taylor
North Miami vs. South Adams
South Putnam vs. Sheridan
Milan vs. Providence
Top matchup: Providence (11-0) vs. Milan (8-4) is a rematch from the regular season, won by Providence 35-21. Milan surrendered nearly 400 yards of total offense in that meeting and hard time getting off the field. If the Indians can make the necessary adjustments this could go down to the wire.
Class 2A Bracket
Andrean vs. Central Catholic
Adams Central vs. Eastern
Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Lapel
Linton-Stockton vs. Brownstown Central
Top matchup: Indianapolis Lutheran (11-1) knows what it takes to reach Lucas Oil Stadium and leave with a state championship. The Saints won the last three 1A state titles and are riding a 20-game playoff winning streak. Lapel (9-3), however, poses a major threat to that run. Last week the Trojans topped Triton Central, 27-17, a squad which handed Lutheran its only loss this year, snapping a 45-game overall winning streak. This contest could come down to the play of two outstanding quarterbacks – Lutheran's Jackson Willis and Lapel's Devin Craig.
Class 3A Bracket
Knox vs. Garrett
Maconaquah vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Tri-West Hendricks vs. Batesville
North Harrison vs. Heritage Hills
Top matchup: Garrett rolls into this regional final with a 12-0 record, but had to survive a tough test last week in outlasting West Noble, 21-20. Knox (9-3) also had to battle last week, relying on its defense in a 12-0 shutout of Mishawaka Marian. Despite last week's limited offensive showing, the Redskins have one of the state's top rushers in quarterback Myles McLaughlin, who has 2,561 yards on the ground this season with 37 touchdowns. Garrett's QB Calder Hefty has been more balanced with 809 passing yards (13 TDs) and 1,044 rushing yards (17 TDs).
Class 4A Bracket
New Prairie vs. Mishawaka
East Noble vs. Huntington North
New Palestine vs. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
Martinsville vs. Reitz
Top matchup: Bishop Chatard (9-2) is attempting to earn a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals after winning four state championships over the last five years, including the last two, in Class 3A. Reaching Lucas Oil Stadium again in 2024, however, will require getting past undefeated New Palestine (11-0). Chatard's offense is clicking behind quarterback Jack Harrington and running back Daniel Adams, while junior Josh Ranes (1,711 rushing yards and 21 TDs) powers the Dragons.
Class 5A Bracket
Merrillville at Valparaiso
Warsaw vs. Jefferson
Decatur Central vs. East Central
Bloomington South vs. Castle
Top matchup: Decatur Central (8-2) plowed through 5A's deepest sectional and now must take on East Central (8-2), a squad which has moved up to 5A after capturing the last two Class 4A state crowns, to claim a spot in next week's state semifinals. The Hawks are fueled by junior quarterback Bo Polston, while the Trojans lean on sophomore running back Ryan Minges, who has rushed for 1,366 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Class 6A Bracket
Regional Championships
Crown Point vs. Carroll
Westfield vs. Fishers
Brownsburg vs. Lawrence North
Warren Central vs. Center Grove
Top matchup: It might not get any bigger than Lawrence North (11-0) vs. Brownsburg (10-1). These two teams played often in the past in the regular season, but have never met in the playoffs and have not face each other since 2017. Lawrence North turned in an outstanding defensive performance in last week's 24-7 win over Cathedral, led by two defensive touchdowns by junior Breck Mallory (pick six and fumble return). The Wildcats will need another big defensive effort to limit Brownsburg, which got its offense rolling last week after falling behind by 28-points, rallying for a 38-35 win over Ben Davis.
More coverage: Follow the Indiana page of High School On SI for more great coverage. To follow your favorite teams check out the SBLive live high school football scoreboard anddownload the SBLive Sports App.