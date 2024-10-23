Indiana high school football playoff brackets; Scores, IHSAA Updates
It's playoff time for Indiana high school football with four classifications (4A, 3A, 2A and 1A) kicking off this week, followed by 5A and 6A next week.
High School On SI is your place to follow along live with all six IHSAA classifications. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well instant updates to each bracket
>>2024 Indiana High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the Indiana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
CLASS 1A (62 Schools)
Sectional 41. (8): Bowman Academy, Culver Community, LaVille, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, South Central (Union Mills), South Newton, West Central
Sectional 42. (8): Carroll (Flora), Caston, Frontier, North White, Pioneer, Taylor, Tri-County, Winamac
Sectional 43. (7): Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood, Triton
Sectional 44. (8): Cambridge City Lincoln, Hagerstown, Madison-Grant, Monroe Central, South Adams, Tri, Union City, Wes-Del
Sectional 45. (8): Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Central (Farmersburg), North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Putnam
Sectional 46. (7): Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Cloverdale, Irvington Preparatory Academy, Sheridan, Tindley, Tri-Central
Sectional 47. (8): Eastern Greene, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian Academy, Knightstown, Milan, North Decatur, South Decatur, West Washington
Sectional 48. (8): Forest Park, North Daviess, North Knox, Perry Central, Providence, South Spencer, Springs Valley, Tecumseh
Class 2A (62 Schools)
Sectional 33. (7): Andrean, Boone Grove, Bremen, Lake Station Edison, Rensselaer Central, Wheeler, Whiting
Sectional 34. (8): Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lewis Cass, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont, Western Boone
Sectional 35. (8): Adams Central, Bluffton, Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Manchester, Prairie Heights, Whitko
Sectional 36. (8): Alexandria Monroe, Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern (Greentown), Elwood, Rochester, Tipton, Wabash
Sectional 37. (7): Covenant Christian, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, Monrovia, Park Tudor
Sectional 38. (8): Centerville, Eastern Hancock, Lapel, Northeastern, Shenandoah, Triton Central, Union County, Winchester
Sectional 39. (8): Brown County, Greencastle, Linton-Stockton, Mitchell, North Posey, Pike Central, South Vermillion, Sullivan
Sectional 40. (8): Brownstown Central, Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Paoli, Salem, Switzerland County, Tell City
Class 3A (62 Schools)
Sectional 25. (8): Calumet, Glenn, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Jimtown, Knox, Mishawaka Marian, River Forest
Sectional 26. (8): Angola, Fairfield, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Lakeland, Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble, Woodlan
Sectional 27. (8): Benton Central, Frankton, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western
Sectional 28. (8): Bellmont, Delta, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage, Jay County, Mississinewa, Norwell, Oak Hill
Sectional 29. (8): Cascade, Crawfordsville, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis George Washington, Speedway, Tri-West Hendricks, West Vigo
Sectional 30. (7): Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Purdue Polytechnic - Downtown, Rushville, South Dearborn
Sectional 31. (7): Corydon Central, Edgewood, Indian Creek, Madison Consolidated, North Harrison, Owen Valley, Scottsburg
Sectional 32. (8): Evansville Mater Dei, Evansville Memorial, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon, Princeton Community, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln
Class 4A (62 Schools)
Sectional 17. (8): East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie
Sectional 18. (8): Mishawaka, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph, South Bend Washington, Wawasee
Sectional 19. (8): Columbia City, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Leo, New Haven
Sectional 20. (7): Culver Academies, Frankfort, Huntington North, Lebanon, Logansport, Marion, Muncie Central
Sectional 21. (8): Beech Grove, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Castle, New Palestine, Pendleton Heights, Richmond, Yorktown
Sectional 22. (8): Brebeuf Jesuit, Danville Community, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Shortridge, Mooresville, Northview, Roncalli
Sectional 23. (8): Bedford North Lawrence, Charlestown Connersville, Greenwood, Jennings County, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Silver Creek
Sectional 24. (7): Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison, Jasper, Washington
Class 5A (32 Schools)
Sectional 9. (4): Hammond Central, Hammond Morton, Merrillville, Munster
Sectional 10. (4): Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Valparaiso
Sectional 11. (4): Concord, Fort Wayne North Side, Goshen, Warsaw
Sectional 12. (4): Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, McCutcheon, South Bend Adams
Sectional 13. (4): Anderson, Decatur Central, Plainfield, Whiteland Community
Sectional 14. (4): Columbus East, East Central, Franklin Community, Seymour
Sectional 15. (4): Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo
Sectional 16. (4): Castle, Evansville North, Floyd Central, New Albany
Class 6A (32 Schools)
Sectional 1. (4): Crown Point, Lake Central, Penn, Portage
Sectional 2. (4): Carroll (Fort Wayne), Elkhart, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider
Sectional 3. (4): Carmel, Harrison (West Lafayette), Westfield, Zionsville
Sectional 4. (4): Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Homestead Noblesville
Sectional 5. (4): Avon, Ben Davis Brownsburg, Pike
Sectional 6. (4): Indianapolis Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central (Indianapolis)
Sectional 7. (4): Indianapolis Arsenal Technical, Perry Meridian, Southport, Warren Central
Sectional 8. (4): Center Grove, Columbus North, Franklin Central, Jeffersonville
