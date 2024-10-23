High School

Indiana high school football playoff brackets; Scores, IHSAA Updates

Follow the 2024 IHSAA high school football playoff live; in-game scores, finals and instant bracket updates

While the four lower classifications kickoff the 2024 Indiana high school football playoffs on Fri., Oct. 25, the Avon Orioles are one of 32 teams in Class 6A that will get going on Nov. 1. The Orioles will visit state power Brownsburg in Section 5.
While the four lower classifications kickoff the 2024 Indiana high school football playoffs on Fri., Oct. 25, the Avon Orioles are one of 32 teams in Class 6A that will get going on Nov. 1. The Orioles will visit state power Brownsburg in Section 5.

It's playoff time for Indiana high school football with four classifications (4A, 3A, 2A and 1A) kicking off this week, followed by 5A and 6A next week.

High School On SI is your place to follow along live with all six IHSAA classifications. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well instant updates to each bracket

>>2024 Indiana High School Football Brackets<<

Here are the Indiana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.

CLASS 1A (62 Schools)

Sectional 41. (8): Bowman Academy, Culver Community, LaVille, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, South Central (Union Mills), South Newton, West Central

Sectional 42. (8): Carroll (Flora), Caston, Frontier, North White, Pioneer, Taylor, Tri-County, Winamac

Sectional 43. (7): Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood, Triton

Sectional 44. (8): Cambridge City Lincoln, Hagerstown, Madison-Grant, Monroe Central, South Adams, Tri, Union City, Wes-Del

Sectional 45. (8): Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Central (Farmersburg), North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Putnam

Sectional 46. (7): Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Cloverdale, Irvington Preparatory Academy, Sheridan, Tindley, Tri-Central 

Sectional 47. (8): Eastern Greene, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian Academy, Knightstown, Milan, North Decatur, South Decatur, West Washington

Sectional 48. (8): Forest Park, North Daviess, North Knox, Perry Central, Providence, South Spencer, Springs Valley, Tecumseh

Class 2A (62 Schools)

Sectional 33. (7): Andrean, Boone Grove, Bremen, Lake Station Edison, Rensselaer Central, Wheeler, Whiting 

Sectional 34. (8): Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lewis Cass, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont, Western Boone 

Sectional 35. (8): Adams Central, Bluffton, Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Manchester, Prairie Heights, Whitko 

Sectional 36. (8): Alexandria Monroe, Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern (Greentown), Elwood, Rochester, Tipton, Wabash

Sectional 37. (7): Covenant Christian, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, Monrovia, Park Tudor 

Sectional 38. (8): Centerville, Eastern Hancock, Lapel, Northeastern, Shenandoah, Triton Central, Union County, Winchester 

Sectional 39. (8): Brown County, Greencastle, Linton-Stockton, Mitchell, North Posey, Pike Central, South Vermillion, Sullivan 

Sectional 40. (8): Brownstown Central, Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Paoli, Salem, Switzerland County, Tell City

Class 3A (62 Schools)

Sectional 25. (8): Calumet, Glenn, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Jimtown, Knox, Mishawaka Marian, River Forest

Sectional 26. (8): Angola, Fairfield, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Lakeland, Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble, Woodlan

Sectional 27. (8): Benton Central, Frankton, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western 

Sectional 28. (8): Bellmont, Delta, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage, Jay County, Mississinewa, Norwell, Oak Hill

Sectional 29. (8): Cascade, Crawfordsville, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis George Washington, Speedway, Tri-West Hendricks, West Vigo 

Sectional 30. (7): Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Purdue Polytechnic - Downtown, Rushville, South Dearborn 

Sectional 31. (7): Corydon Central, Edgewood, Indian Creek, Madison Consolidated, North Harrison, Owen Valley, Scottsburg

Sectional 32. (8): Evansville Mater Dei, Evansville Memorial, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon, Princeton Community, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln

Class 4A (62 Schools)

Sectional 17. (8): East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie 

Sectional 18. (8): Mishawaka, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph, South Bend Washington, Wawasee 

Sectional 19. (8): Columbia City, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Leo, New Haven 

Sectional 20. (7): Culver Academies, Frankfort, Huntington North, Lebanon, Logansport, Marion, Muncie Central 

Sectional 21. (8): Beech Grove, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Castle, New Palestine, Pendleton Heights, Richmond, Yorktown 

Sectional 22. (8): Brebeuf Jesuit, Danville Community, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Shortridge, Mooresville, Northview, Roncalli

Sectional 23. (8): Bedford North Lawrence, Charlestown Connersville, Greenwood, Jennings County, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Silver Creek 

Sectional 24. (7): Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison,  Jasper, Washington

Class 5A (32 Schools)

Sectional 9. (4): Hammond Central, Hammond Morton, Merrillville, Munster 

Sectional 10. (4): Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Valparaiso 

Sectional 11. (4): Concord, Fort Wayne North Side, Goshen, Warsaw

Sectional 12. (4): Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, McCutcheon, South Bend Adams

Sectional 13. (4): Anderson, Decatur Central, Plainfield, Whiteland Community

Sectional 14. (4): Columbus East, East Central, Franklin Community, Seymour 

Sectional 15. (4): Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo

Sectional 16. (4): Castle, Evansville North, Floyd Central, New Albany

Class 6A (32 Schools)

Sectional 1. (4): Crown Point, Lake Central, Penn, Portage 

Sectional 2. (4): Carroll (Fort Wayne), Elkhart, Fort Wayne Northrop, Fort Wayne Snider

Sectional 3. (4): Carmel, Harrison (West Lafayette), Westfield, Zionsville

Sectional 4. (4): Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Homestead Noblesville

Sectional 5. (4): Avon, Ben Davis Brownsburg, Pike 

Sectional 6. (4): Indianapolis Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central (Indianapolis) 

Sectional 7. (4): Indianapolis Arsenal Technical, Perry Meridian, Southport, Warren Central 

Sectional 8. (4): Center Grove, Columbus North, Franklin Central, Jeffersonville

