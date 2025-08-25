Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025
The wait is over and week 1 of Indiana High School Football has concluded. Join us asHigh School on SI ranks the top 25 teams after the first week of play! As always, all classes 1A-6A are elligble for inclusion in the rankings. Feel free to join in on the fun and make your opinion known!
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs bested Archbishop Spalding 36-23 on Friday. Quarterback Oscar Frye threw for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns to earn the victory for Brownsburg. They face-off against Cathedral this Friday.
2. Westfield Shamrocks (1-0)
Previous rank: 2
Westfield showcased a dominant performance in week 1, beating Homestead 35-0. Running back Deacon King rushed for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.
3. New Palestine Dragons (1-0)
Previous rank: 3
New Palestine dominated in their 52-0 week 1 victory over Kokomo. The Dragons lit up the box score in the high scoring affair, with Jacob Davis, Caden Jacobia, Josh Ranes, and Ryder Gardner all earning touchdowns. They face-off against Decatur Central in week 2.
4. Center Grove Trojans (1-0)
Previous rank: 6
Center Grove earned the win in week 1 versus Warren Central, besting the Warriors 24-6. Running back Nolan Rees rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns during the game.
5. Lawrence North Wildcats (1-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats defeated Lawrence Central 34-27 in week 1. Lawrence North gained 373 total offensive yards, with a good chunk being earned by running back Izayveon Moore,
6. Heritage Hills Patriots (1-0)
Previous rank: 7
Heritage Hills dominated in week 1, earning a 66-0 victory over South Spencer in their week 1 matchup. Quarterback Jett Goldsberry shined, earning a total of 263 yards both through the air and on the ground.
7. Crown Point Bulldogs (1-0)
Previous rank: 8
Crown Point defeated Lowell 38-7 in their week 1 matchup. The Bulldogs will travel to Pike to faceoff against the Red Devils in week 2.
8. Mishawaka Cavemen (1-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Cavemen earned a victory over Mishawaka Marian 35-7 in week 1. Mishawaka will travel to face-off against the Penn Kingsmen in the Backyard Brawl for week 2.
9. Cathedral Fighting Irish (1-0)
Previous rank: 11
Cathedral knocked off Ben Davis in a low scoring affair, earning a 8-0 victory. The Fighting Irish earned a total of 173 rushing yards in their week 1 debut.
10. Decatur Central Hawks (0-1)
Previous rank: 5
Decatur Central suffered a close overtime loss, coming up short 30-28 versus Avon. The Hawks will welcome no. 3 New Palestine in a maquee week 2 showdown.
11. East Noble Knights (1-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Knights earned a decisive victory against Fort Wayne Wayne, shutting out the Generals 42-0. Senior quarterback Rylee Biddle had an impressive statline, passing for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns during the game.
12. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (1-0)
Previous rank: 13
Hamilton Southeastern knocked off Carroll 14-7 in their week 1 victory. Quarterback Terry Walker III, in his first appearance for the Royals, threw for 126 yards and rushed for 44.
13. Columbus North Bulldogs (1-0)
Previous rank: 15
In their week 1 matchup, Columbus North trounced Whiteland, earning a 49-7 victory over the Warriors. The Bulldogs will travel to face-off against Columbus East in week 2.
14. Fishers Tigers (0-1)
Previous rank: 9
Fishers suffered a dominant loss to Carmel, losing their week 1 matchup, 49-24. The Tigers will look to bounce back in their road matchup against Lawrence North in week 2.
15. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (1-0)
Previous rank: 14
Bishop Chatard earned a hard fought victory against Lafayette Jefferson in their 35-28 win. The Trojans will travel to face-off against Hanover Central in week 2.
16. Warsaw Tigers (1-0)
Previous rank: 18
Warsaw recorded their first victory of the season versus Fort Wayne Snider, beating them 38-30 in week 1. The Tigers will travel to face-off versus no. 20 Warren Central in their week 2 bout.
17. Merrillville Pirates (1-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Merillville Pirates trounced the Andrean Fighting 59ers in their week 1 victory, winning 41-14. Merrillville will face Loyola Academy this upcoming Friday in week 2.
18. Concord Minutemen (1-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Minutemen knocked off Elkhart, recording a 35-29 victory in week 1. Concord will battle the Jimtown Jimmies this upcoming Friday in their week 2 showdown.
19. Carroll Chargers (0-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Carroll Chargers lost a closely contested battle to Hamilton Southeastern, losing 7-14 in their first game of the season. Despite the loss, Junior quarterback Gabe Frisinger still passed for 268 yards. They will face-off against no. 4 Center Grove in week 2.
20. Warren Central Warriors (0-1)
Previous rank: 19
Warren Central suffered a week 1 loss, falling 6-24 to Center Grove. The Warriors will look to get back on track as they travel to Warsaw to face-off against the Tigers.
21. Ben Davis Giants (0-1)
Previous rank: 20
Ben Davis was held scoreless in their first game of the season, losing a close matchup to no. 9 Cathedral. The Giants will look to rebound as they face-off against no. 25 Avon in week 2.
22. Franklin Central Flashes (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Flashes earned a lopsided victory in week 1, defeating Perry Meridian 48-6. Quarterback Connor Moreland passed for an impressive 249 yards in Franklin Central's opening game.
23. Zionsville Eagles (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
Zionsville Eagles got off to a hot start in week 1, defeating Pike 27-7. The Eagles will travel to Lawrence Central to face-off against the Bears in week 2.
24. Roncalli Royals (1-0)
Previous rank: 24
Roncalli knocked off Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a slow burning 3-0 week 1 matchup. The Royals will look to continue their success in week 2 against no. 22 Franklin Central.
25. Avon Orioles (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Orioles snuck into the top 25 with their closely contested 30- 28 week 1 victory over Decatur Central. Avon has a chance to continue their hot start as they face-off against no. 21 Ben Davis in week 2.
