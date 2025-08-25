High School

Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025

High School on SI takes a look at the winners and losers from week 1 in Indiana

Evan Bordner

Westfield's Deacon King (20) rushes for 160 yards versus Homestead on Friday.
Westfield's Deacon King (20) rushes for 160 yards versus Homestead on Friday. / Gary Brockman/for Indy Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wait is over and week 1 of Indiana High School Football has concluded. Join us asHigh School on SI ranks the top 25 teams after the first week of play! As always, all classes 1A-6A are elligble for inclusion in the rankings. Feel free to join in on the fun and make your opinion known!

1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Bulldogs bested Archbishop Spalding 36-23 on Friday. Quarterback Oscar Frye threw for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns to earn the victory for Brownsburg. They face-off against Cathedral this Friday.

2. Westfield Shamrocks (1-0)

Previous rank: 2

Westfield showcased a dominant performance in week 1, beating Homestead 35-0. Running back Deacon King rushed for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

3. New Palestine Dragons (1-0)

Previous rank: 3

New Palestine dominated in their 52-0 week 1 victory over Kokomo. The Dragons lit up the box score in the high scoring affair, with Jacob Davis, Caden Jacobia, Josh Ranes, and Ryder Gardner all earning touchdowns. They face-off against Decatur Central in week 2.

4. Center Grove Trojans (1-0)

Previous rank: 6

Center Grove earned the win in week 1 versus Warren Central, besting the Warriors 24-6. Running back Nolan Rees rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns during the game.

5. Lawrence North Wildcats (1-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Wildcats defeated Lawrence Central 34-27 in week 1. Lawrence North gained 373 total offensive yards, with a good chunk being earned by running back Izayveon Moore,

6. Heritage Hills Patriots (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

Heritage Hills dominated in week 1, earning a 66-0 victory over South Spencer in their week 1 matchup. Quarterback Jett Goldsberry shined, earning a total of 263 yards both through the air and on the ground.

7. Crown Point Bulldogs (1-0)

Previous rank: 8

Crown Point defeated Lowell 38-7 in their week 1 matchup. The Bulldogs will travel to Pike to faceoff against the Red Devils in week 2.

8. Mishawaka Cavemen (1-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Cavemen earned a victory over Mishawaka Marian 35-7 in week 1. Mishawaka will travel to face-off against the Penn Kingsmen in the Backyard Brawl for week 2.

9. Cathedral Fighting Irish (1-0)

Previous rank: 11

Cathedral knocked off Ben Davis in a low scoring affair, earning a 8-0 victory. The Fighting Irish earned a total of 173 rushing yards in their week 1 debut.

10. Decatur Central Hawks (0-1)

Previous rank: 5

Decatur Central suffered a close overtime loss, coming up short 30-28 versus Avon. The Hawks will welcome no. 3 New Palestine in a maquee week 2 showdown.

11. East Noble Knights (1-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Knights earned a decisive victory against Fort Wayne Wayne, shutting out the Generals 42-0. Senior quarterback Rylee Biddle had an impressive statline, passing for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns during the game.

12. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Hamilton Southeastern knocked off Carroll 14-7 in their week 1 victory. Quarterback Terry Walker III, in his first appearance for the Royals, threw for 126 yards and rushed for 44.

13. Columbus North Bulldogs (1-0)

Previous rank: 15

In their week 1 matchup, Columbus North trounced Whiteland, earning a 49-7 victory over the Warriors. The Bulldogs will travel to face-off against Columbus East in week 2.

14. Fishers Tigers (0-1)

Previous rank: 9

Fishers suffered a dominant loss to Carmel, losing their week 1 matchup, 49-24. The Tigers will look to bounce back in their road matchup against Lawrence North in week 2.

15. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (1-0)

Previous rank: 14

Bishop Chatard earned a hard fought victory against Lafayette Jefferson in their 35-28 win. The Trojans will travel to face-off against Hanover Central in week 2.

16. Warsaw Tigers (1-0)

Previous rank: 18

Warsaw recorded their first victory of the season versus Fort Wayne Snider, beating them 38-30 in week 1. The Tigers will travel to face-off versus no. 20 Warren Central in their week 2 bout.

17. Merrillville Pirates (1-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Merillville Pirates trounced the Andrean Fighting 59ers in their week 1 victory, winning 41-14. Merrillville will face Loyola Academy this upcoming Friday in week 2.

18. Concord Minutemen (1-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Minutemen knocked off Elkhart, recording a 35-29 victory in week 1. Concord will battle the Jimtown Jimmies this upcoming Friday in their week 2 showdown.

19. Carroll Chargers (0-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Carroll Chargers lost a closely contested battle to Hamilton Southeastern, losing 7-14 in their first game of the season. Despite the loss, Junior quarterback Gabe Frisinger still passed for 268 yards. They will face-off against no. 4 Center Grove in week 2.

20. Warren Central Warriors (0-1)

Previous rank: 19

Warren Central suffered a week 1 loss, falling 6-24 to Center Grove. The Warriors will look to get back on track as they travel to Warsaw to face-off against the Tigers.

21. Ben Davis Giants (0-1)

Previous rank: 20

Ben Davis was held scoreless in their first game of the season, losing a close matchup to no. 9 Cathedral. The Giants will look to rebound as they face-off against no. 25 Avon in week 2.

22. Franklin Central Flashes (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Flashes earned a lopsided victory in week 1, defeating Perry Meridian 48-6. Quarterback Connor Moreland passed for an impressive 249 yards in Franklin Central's opening game.

23. Zionsville Eagles (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

Zionsville Eagles got off to a hot start in week 1, defeating Pike 27-7. The Eagles will travel to Lawrence Central to face-off against the Bears in week 2.

24. Roncalli Royals (1-0)

Previous rank: 24

Roncalli knocked off Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a slow burning 3-0 week 1 matchup. The Royals will look to continue their success in week 2 against no. 22 Franklin Central.

25. Avon Orioles (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Orioles snuck into the top 25 with their closely contested 30- 28 week 1 victory over Decatur Central. Avon has a chance to continue their hot start as they face-off against no. 21 Ben Davis in week 2.

