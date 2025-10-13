Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13 2025
With week 8 now in the rearview mirror, and the IHSAA playoffs just weeks away, join High School on SI as we take a look at the top 25 teams heading into the final week of the regular season. Indiana High School football has been nothing short of electric this year, and week 8 promised to bring even more action to the gridiron.
All classes 1A-6A are elligable for inclusion.
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Brownsburg continued their season of dominance in week 8, handily beating Noblesville 42-7. The Bulldogs have just one more obstacle to complete an undefeated regular season, as they take on no. 24 Hamilton Southeastern in week 9.
2. New Palestine Dragons (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
New Palestine utterly dominated in week 8, pitching the shutout victory against New Castle 70-0. The Dragons also have a chance at completing an undefeated regular season. They will take on Delta in their final regular season game.
3. Crown Point Bulldogs (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
Crown Point dominated Chesteron in week 8, earning a road victory and winning the contest 48-10. The Bulldogs will make their bid for an undefeated regular season as they face off against Michigan City in week 9.
4. East Noble Knights (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
East Noble defeated New Haven in week 8, winning 59-21. The Knights face off against Belmont in a week 9 home game.
5. Carmel Greyhounds (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
Carmel added another impressive victory to an already notable season, dominating no. 22 Warren Central 42-7 in week 8. The Greyhounds will look to add another victory before playoffs begin, as they take on Lawrence Central in week 9.
6. Center Grove Trojans (7-1)
Previous rank: 8
Center Grove earned a hard fought victory in week 8, narrowly defeating no. 10 Lawrence North 38-35. The Trojans will face yet another test in week 9 as they matchup against. no. 13 Bloomington South.
7. Penn Kingsmen (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Kingsmen continued their dominant run with a shutout victory against New Prairie 49-0. Penn will look to earn a undefeated regular season as they take on South Bend Saint Joseph in week 9.
8. Mishawaka Cavemen (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
Mishawaka earned a shutout victory in week 8, knocking off Plymouth 28-0. The Cavemen will face off against Wawasee for their final game of conference play in week 9.
9. Westfield Shamrocks (6-2)
Previous rank: 12
Westfield earned a major top 25 victory in week 8, knocking off no. 14 Fishers in a low scoring affair 14-7. The Shamrocks will matchup against Franklin Central in week 9.
10. Lawrence North Wildcats (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
Lawrence North suffered a close defeat to no. 6 Center Grove in week 8, coming up short 38-35. The Wildcats will look to get another one in the win column before the regular season comes to a close as they face Pike this Friday.
11. Heritage Hills Patriots (7-1)
Previous rank: 11
Heritage Hills earned yet another victory in dominant fashion, defeating North Posey 56-0 in week 8. The Patriots have just one more regular season game before they prepare for their first trip to the 4A playoffs. They will take on Boonville this Friday in week 9.
12. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (7-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Trojans dominated in week 8, defeating Tri-West Hendricks on the road 42-13. Bishop Chatard will close out their regular season with a matchup against Elder (OH) in week 9.
13. Bloomington South Panthers (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Bloomington South took care of business in week 8, defeating Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 38-7. The Panthers will end their regular season with a major top 25 home matchup against no. 6 Center Grove.
14. Fishers Tigers (5-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Tigers suffered a close loss to no. 9 Westfield in week 8, falling short 14-7. Fishers will face off against Zionsville in week 9.
15. Concord Minutemen (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
Concord defeated NLC conference opponent Wawasee in week 8, winning 49-21. The Minutemen will close out the regular season with a conference matchup against Plymouth in week 9.
16. Evansville Memorial Tigers (8-0)
Previous rank: 18
Evansville Memorial pitched a shutout victory in week 8, defeating Vincennes Lincoln 21-0. The Tigers will take on Castle in week 9.
17. Knox Redskins (8-0)
Previous rank: 19
Knox pummeled conference foe Bremen in week 8, winning the game 44-15. Redskins senior Myles McLaughlin has his eyes set on the Indiana rushing record books as they enter their final regular season matchup against Bowman Academy in week 9.
18. Pendleton Heights Arabians (7-1)
Previous rank: 20
Pendleton Heights was able to squeak out a victory in a tightly contested matchup versus Yorktown, winning 24-22. The Arabians will close out their regular season at home as they face Shelbyville in week 9.
19. Jefferson Bronchos (7-1)
Previous rank: 21
Jefferson won their week 8 matchup in dominant fashion, defeating Marion 53-8. The Bronchos will take on Muncie Central in week 9.
20. Decatur Central Hawks (6-2)
Previous rank: 23
Decatur Central handily won in week 8, beating Perry Meridian 42-0 at home. The Hawks will take on Franklin Community to finish up their regular season play.
21. Cathedral Fighting Irish (5-3)
Previous rank: 16
Cathedral came up short in their week 8 loss to Covington Catholic (KY), losing 17-10. The Fighting Irish will look to right the ship as they matchup against no. 22 Warren Central to close out their regular season.
22. Warren Central Warriors (5-3)
Previous rank: 17
Warren Central suffered a tough loss in week 8, losing to no. 5 Carmel 42-7. The Warriors will hit the road in week 9 as they face off against no. 21 Cathedral.
23. East Central Trojans (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
East Central dominated in week 8, defeating Greensburg 61-0 and earning a shutout victory. The Trojans will end their regular season with matchup against Roncalli in week 9.
24. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (5-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Hamilton Southeastern suffered a tough strech this season after losing 3 straight following the injury to quarterback Terry Walker III. Despite this, the Royals have turned things around in late season play, winning their last two and defeating Franklin Central 38-35. They will have arguably their toughest test of the season in week 9, as they face off against no. 1 Brownsburg.
25. Plainfield Quakers (6-2)
Previous rank: 22
Plainfield suffered their second loss of the season in week 8, losing to Whiteland 30-20. The Quakers will finish up their regular season in week 9 as they take on Martinsville.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1