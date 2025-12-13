Indiana High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Indiana high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
Avon 67, Hamilton Southeastern 42
Bellmont 59, East Noble 37
Bethesda Christian 20, Eman 14
Bloomington HomeSchool 38, Suburban Christian 16
Bluffton 58, Woodlan 55
Central Christian Academy 35, Irvington Preparatory Academy 20
Chesterton 61, Portage 28
Christian Academy 40, Clarksville 35
Cowan 36, Blue River Valley 26
Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 50
DeKalb 49, Leo 56
East Central 55, Columbus North 49
Evansville North 65, Gibson Southern 51
Fairfield 53, Lakeland 28
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 16, Homestead 77
Fort Wayne South Side 53, Fort Wayne North Side 37
Fort Wayne Snider 57, Fort Wayne Wayne 14
Fort Wayne GUARD HomeSchool 45, INWHS 21
Franklin Community 90, Greenwood 16
Grace Christian Academy 46, Momence 33
Greenwood Christian Academy 57, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 31
Homestead 77, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 16
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 54, Heritage Christian 47
Lake Central 34, Michigan City 24
Leo 56, DeKalb 49
Lowell 50, Munster 39
Manchester 73, Whitko 45
McCutcheon 60, Kokomo 13
Northridge 68, Concord 33
Norwell 55, Columbia City 43
Oldenburg Academy 51, Newport Central Catholic 34
Plymouth 17, Warsaw 80
Purdue Polytechnic 56, Anderson 48
South Bend Saint Joseph 68, South Bend Adams 38
Tri-Central 48, Eastern 37
Tri-Township 48, Hebron 27
Valparaiso 50, Crown Point 43
Warsaw 80, Plymouth 17
Wawasee 58, Goshen 15
West Noble 55, Churubusco 38
Whitko 73, Manchester 45
