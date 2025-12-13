High School

Indiana High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Indiana girls high school basketball final score from December 12, 2025

The 2025 Indiana high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Avon 67, Hamilton Southeastern 42

Bellmont 59, East Noble 37

Bethesda Christian 20, Eman 14

Bloomington HomeSchool 38, Suburban Christian 16

Bluffton 58, Woodlan 55

Central Christian Academy 35, Irvington Preparatory Academy 20

Chesterton 61, Portage 28

Christian Academy 40, Clarksville 35

Cowan 36, Blue River Valley 26

Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 50

DeKalb 49, Leo 56

East Central 55, Columbus North 49

Evansville North 65, Gibson Southern 51

Fairfield 53, Lakeland 28

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 16, Homestead 77

Fort Wayne South Side 53, Fort Wayne North Side 37

Fort Wayne Snider 57, Fort Wayne Wayne 14

Fort Wayne GUARD HomeSchool 45, INWHS 21

Franklin Community 90, Greenwood 16

Grace Christian Academy 46, Momence 33

Greenwood Christian Academy 57, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 31

Hobart 22, Kankakee Valley 60

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 54, Heritage Christian 47

La Porte 43, Merrillville 39

Lake Central 34, Michigan City 24

Leo 56, DeKalb 49

Lowell 50, Munster 39

Manchester 73, Whitko 45

McCutcheon 60, Kokomo 13

Mishawaka 36, NorthWood 37

Mishawaka Marian 18, Penn 71

New Castle 63, Shelbyville 59

Northfield 57, Southwood 45

Northridge 68, Concord 33

Norwell 55, Columbia City 43

Oldenburg Academy 51, Newport Central Catholic 34

Plymouth 17, Warsaw 80

Purdue Polytechnic 56, Anderson 48

Riverside 21, Victory College Prep 52

South Bend Adams 38, South Bend Saint Joseph 68

Tri-Central 48, Eastern 37

Tri-Township 48, Hebron 27

Warsaw 80, Plymouth 17

Wawasee 58, Goshen 15

West Noble 55, Churubusco 38

