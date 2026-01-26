Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 25, 2026
The top six teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings continued to cruise as league play ramps up.
Two new teams entered the rankings this week, with Nelson returning at No. 17 following a historic win over a Mt. Hood Conference rival and La Salle Prep debuting at No. 25.
1. Tualatin (14-1)
Last week: 1
The nation’s No. 20 team opened a stretch of five games in nine days with a trio of blowout wins over North Thurston at the MLK Showcase in Washington, Lake Oswego and Tigard.
2. West Linn (13-1)
Last week: 2
The Lions cruised to a pair of Three Rivers League wins over the Lake Oswego schools.
3. South Medford (14-2)
Last week: 3
Road wins over crosstown rival North Medford and South Eugene kept the Panthers atop the Southwest Conference standings.
4. Benson (12-2)
Last week: 4
The Astros took a break from PIL play to beat Southridge 54-49 in the PIL MLK Invite, then romped past Cleveland and Lincoln.
5. Crater (14-3)
Last week: 5
The Comets ran their win streak to 11 ahead of the first of two critical Midwestern League matchups with Springfield on Friday.
6. Springfield (15-1)
Last week: 6
The Millers have won 14 in a row following easy Midwestern League victories over Thurston and Ashland.
7. Redmond (14-1)
Last week: 8
The Panthers will take a 14-game win streak into Tuesday’s showdown with fellow Intermountain Conference unbeaten Bend to end a six-game road swing.
8. West Albany (10-4)
Last week: 11
The Bulldogs notched two more running-clock victories last week against Lebanon and Woodburn.
9. South Albany (11-3)
Last week: 13
A 21-point road win at Silverton allowed the RedHawks to keep pace with crosstown rival West Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference standings.
10. Southridge (9-6)
Last week: 9
The Skyhawks rebounded from their narrow MLK Invite loss to Benson by rolling over Metro League foe Westview.
11. South Salem (13-2)
Last week: 7
The Saxons dropped the first of their three matchups with West Salem that will likely decide the Central Valley Conference title.
12. Vale (17-1)
Last week: 12
The Vikings nearly pitched a shutout on Saturday, defeating Eastern Oregon League foe Riverside 60-2.
13. Sherwood (13-3)
Last week: 16
The Bowmen won at Century on Tuesday in a key Pacific Conference matchup.
14. Amity (16-2)
Last week: 17
The Warriors picked up two big wins last week over Taft in PacWest Conference play and handing Regis its first loss in a nonleague matchup.
15. Jesuit (10-5)
Last week: 19
The Crusaders won twice on the road at Mountainside and Sunset to open Metro League play.
16. Oregon City (11-4)
Last week: 20
The Pioneers won their only game of the week at home against St. Mary’s Academy.
17. Nelson (9-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Hawks have won seven straight after a 2-6 start to seize early control of the Mt. Hood Conference race with a 26-point win at Clackamas.
18. Baker (15-4)
Last week: 14
The Bulldogs lost at La Grande to open the week before winning twice at Junction City and Marist Catholic in a trek to the Willamette Valley.
19. Clackamas (11-3)
Last week: 10
The Cavaliers saw their 58-game Mt. Hood Conference win streak ended with their first-ever loss to crosstown rival Nelson.
20. Wilsonville (11-3)
Last week: 21
The Wildcats have won 10 in a row as they close out the first half of Northwest Oregon Conference play Friday against La Salle Prep.
21. Sheldon (13-3)
Last week: 22
The Irish bounced back from back-to-back losses by beating Willamette and Roseburg.
22. Seaside (12-3)
Last week: 24
The Seagulls won a pair of taut Cowapa League home games to Tillamook and Scappoose.
23. Stayton (11-3)
Last week: 15
The Eagles dropped their Oregon West Conference opener to Cascade before coming back to win handily at Sweet Home.
24. North Bend (14-3)
Last week: 18
The Bulldogs lost by seven at Marist Catholic, then beat rival Marshfield by 23 to split last week’s Sky-Em League matchups.
25. La Salle Prep (11-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Falcons ran their win streak to six as they look to remain unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference play ahead of a road game at Wilsonville on Friday.
Dropped Out
No. 23 Summit
No. 25 Regis
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Barlow
Henley
Lebanon
Marist Catholic
Pleasant Hill
Valley Catholic
West Salem
Weston-McEwen