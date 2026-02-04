Indiana (IHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 99 games scheduled across Indiana on Tuesday, February 3, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school girls basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern heads to No. 14 Westfield and Perry Meridian hosts No. 2 Center Grove.
Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 3
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball sectionals begin.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 27 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 37 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 24 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
