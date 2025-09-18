Indiana High School QB Lost for Season with Knee Injury
One of the top Indiana high school quarterbacks saw his senior season come to an end way too early this year.
Terry Walker III, who transferred to Hamilton Southeastern High School for his senior year, suffered a torn ACL during second half action recently against Fishers. The Royals saw their three-game win streak come to an end, falling ot Fishers, 28-16.
“I want to thank everybody who has believed in me throughout my (four) years of high school football,” Walker posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “From the Hamilton Southeastern community, staff, coaches, players and fans to those alike at Lawrence Central. I gave it everything I had for (four) years and I can proud say that my head held high.
“Last Friday in our game against our rivals at Fishers High School I tore my ACL. Due to that I am deeply saddened to announce that unfortunately that was my last high school football game and I will be missing the rest of the 2025-26 football season due to injury.”
Walker added that the Duke football coaching staff has already reached out to show support as he begins his rehab back to being “1000 (percent) invested to getting back stronger and better for you guys.”
Terry Walker III was Elite 11 Finalist this Past Summer
The 6-foot-3 Walker started his high school career with Lawrence Central, throwing for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for almost 400 more yards. He was an Elite 11 finalist this past summer.
Walker, ranked as the No. 5 player in Indiana and the No. 34 quarterback overall in the country by Rivals Industry Ranking, selected Duke over Virginia earlier this year. He also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Bowling Green, Ball State, Appalachian State and Miami (Ohio).
Hamilton Southeastern, who opened the year with wins over Carroll, North Central and Avon, hosts Westfield this Friday night.