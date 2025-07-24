Indiana Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Indiana and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The 2025 High School On SI Indiana High School Football Preseason Top 25 came out earlier this week, with Brownsburg, Westfield and New Palestine landing the top three spots.
From No. 1 Brownsburg to No. 10 Mishawaka, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the 10 best teams in Indiana.
Full schedules for Indiana's Top 10 high school football teams
1. Brownsburg (Brownsburg, IN)
- Aug. 22: vs. Archbishop Spalding
- Aug. 29: vs. Cathedral*
- Sep. 5: vs. Franklin Central*
- Sep. 12: at Avon
- Sep. 19: vs Fishers*
- Sep. 26: at Westfield*
- Oct. 3: vs Zionsville*
- Oct. 10: at Noblesville
- Oct. 17: vs Hamilton Southeastern*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
2. Westfield (Westfield, IN)
- Aug. 22: vs Homestead
- Aug. 29: at Carmel
- Sep. 5: at Zionsville*
- Sep. 12: vs. Noblesville
- Sep. 19: at Hamilton Southeastern*
- Sept. 26: vs Brownsburg*
- Oct. 3: at Avon
- Oct. 10: vs Fishers*
- Oct. 17: at Franklin Central*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
3. New Palestine (New Palestine, IN)
- Aug. 22: at Kokomo
- Aug. 30: at Decatur Central*
- Sep. 5: vs. Yorktown
- Sep. 12: vs. Mt. Vernon
- Sep. 19: vs. Pendleton Heights
- Sep. 26: at Greenfield-Central
- Oct. 3: vs. Shelbyville
- Oct. 10: vs. Newcastle
- Oct. 17: at Delta
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
4. Lawrence North (Indianapolis, IN)
- Aug. 22: vs Lawrence Central
- Aug. 29: vs Fishers*
- Sep. 5: vs. East Central
- Sep. 12: at North Central
- Sep. 19: at IATHS
- Sep. 26: vs. Ben Davis*
- Oct. 3: vs Warren Central*
- Oct. 10: at Center Grove*
- Oct. 17: vs Pike
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
5. Decatur Central (Indianapolis, IN)
- Aug. 22: at Avon
- Aug. 29: vs New Palestine*
- Sep. 5: at Whiteland
- Sep. 12: vs Martinsville*
- Sep. 19: at Mooresville
- Sep. 26: vs Plainfield
- Oct. 3: at Greenwood
- Oct. 10: vs Perry Meridian
- Oct.17: vs. Franklin Community
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
6. Center Grove (Greenwood, IN)
- Aug. 22: at Warren Central*
- Aug. 29: at Carroll*
- Sep. 5: vs Marion
- Sep. 12: vs Ben Davis*
- Sep. 19: at Trotwood-Madison
- Sep. 26: at Lawrence Central
- Oct. 3: vs Cathedral*
- Oct. 10: vs Lawrence North*
- Oct. 17: at Bloomington South
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
7. Heritage Hills (Lincoln City, IN)
- Aug. 22: vs South Spencer
- Aug. 29: vs. Appolo
- Sep. 5: at Princeton
- Sep. 12: vs Southridge
- Sep. 19: vs Washington
- Sep. 26: at Gibson Southern
- Oct. 3: vs Mt. Vernon
- Oct. 10: at North Posey
- Oct. 17: at Boonville
8. Crown Point (Crown Point, IN)
- Aug. 22: at Lowell
- Aug. 29: at Pike
- Sep. 5: vs Merrillville*
- Sep. 12: at Lake Central
- Sep. 19: at Portage
- Sep. 26: vs Valparaiso
- Oct. 3: vs La Porte
- Oct. 10: at Chesterton
- Oct. 17: vs Michigan City
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
9. Fishers (Fishers, IN)
- Aug. 22: vs Carmel
- Aug. 29: at Lawrence North*
- Sep. 5: at Noblesville
- Sep. 12: Hamilton Southeastern*
- Sep. 19: at Brownsburg*
- Sep. 26: vs Avon
- Oct. 3: vs Franklin Central*
- Oct. 10: at Westfield*
- Oct. 17: vs Zionsville*
10. Mishawaka (Mishawaka, IN)
- Aug. 22: at Mishawaka Marian
- Aug. 29: at Penn
- Sep. 5: vs. Concord*
- Sep. 12: at Northwood
- Sep. 19: vs. Goshen
- Sep. 26: at Northridge
- Oct. 3: vs Warsaw*
- Oct. 10: at Plymouth
- Oct. 17: vs Wawasee