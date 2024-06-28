High School

JonAnthony Hall, Fishers (Indiana) 4-star WR, commits to Stanford

The 4-star prospect took visits to Northwestern, Stanford, Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana over the past two months before coming to his decision

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Fishers 2025 guard JonAnthony Hall / Photo by Tyler Hart, SBLive Sports

Fishers (Indiana) High School wide receiver JonAnthony Hall emerged as one of the top prospects in Indiana and one of the top wide receiver prospects nationally after a strong junior season last fall.

On Friday, Hall announced he was committing to Stanford.

Hall, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, is rated by 247Sports as the second-best prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025 and the No. 52 prospect nationally. He's rated as the eighth-best wide receiver prospect nationally. On3 ranks Hall as the sixth-best prospect in Indiana and No. 293 nationally.

Hall had a breakout season on the football field last fall when he grabbed 69 receptions for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns.

Hall then helped Fishers go 29-1 and win the Indiana 4A basketball championship, scoring a game-high 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the title game win over Ben Davis.

During track season in the spring, Hall finished second in the long jump (23 feet 1 inch) and was a member of the Tigers' 4x100 relay team that finished third at the 2024 Indiana boys track and field championships.

