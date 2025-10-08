Nation’s Rushing Leader, Myles McLaughlin, Takes Visit to Top FCS Program
Myles McLaughlin might not have the stars of other running backs in the Class of 2026, but the Indiana high school football senior is making a name for himself.
McLaughlin, who plays for Knox High School, is the leading rusher on MaxPreps with 2,468 yards on the year. That places him over 600 yards ahead of Ernie Powers from Franklin High School in Tennessee for the lead.
But this is no one-year fluke performance by the 5-foot-10, 190-pound multi-sport standout. No, McLaughlin has been producing for undefeated Redskins since his arrival on the scene.
While handling the quarterback position for Knox, McLaughlin has put up a staggering 9,461 yards on the ground over 47 games, scoring 142 touchdowns. He has completed 41 of 89 passes for another 1,074 yards and 16 scores, even adding four receptions for 84 yards as a freshman to his totals.
Nation's Rushing Leader Averaging Over 352 Per Game
Last year in 13 games, McLaughlin ran for 2,830 yards and scored 42 touchdowns, numbers he is well on his way surpassing with ease this season. He is averaging an eye-popping 352.6 yards per game and has 39 touchdowns.
McLaughlin’s best game came in a Week 6 performance that saw him run for 457 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 carries. He has also rushed for 439 yards and 428 yards this year, scoring nine touchdowns in one game, six in another and five twice more.
This past weekend, McLaughlin took in a visit to Eastern Illinois, who is currently second in the Ohio Valley Conference with a record of 3-2. He received his first Division I offer from Valparaiso back in September.
Myles McLaughlin has Knox off to Perfect Start
Knox is currently 7-0 after blasting Jimtown last week, 56-13. McLaughlin ran for 362 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries in that one. They close out the regular season this Friday vs. Bremen and are at Bowman Academy on Thursday, October 16.
Last year, Knox fell to Garrett in a Class 3A regional championship, 41-40.
McLaughlin also plays basketball and baseball for the Redskins. He averaged almost 16 points per game this past winter for Knox with four rebounds per game.
He hit .292 with 16 RBI last year on the baseball diamond.