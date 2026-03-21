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New Albany vs Terry Haute North Vigo: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State

Get real-time game updates of the IHSAA quarterfinal between the Patriots and the Bulldogs
Jack Butler|
Terre Haute North Vigo players gather together Saturday, March 22, 2025, ahead of the game at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Lawrence North Wildcats defeated the Terre Haute North Vigo, 75-56.
Terre Haute North Vigo players gather together Saturday, March 22, 2025, ahead of the game at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Lawrence North Wildcats defeated the Terre Haute North Vigo, 75-56. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New Albany Bulldogs (22-5) play the Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots (24-3) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A Semi-States on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse

The game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

The winner will play the winner of Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (25-3) vs. Decatur Central (20-6) in the Class 4A Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.

New Albany vs Terry Haute North Vigo: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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