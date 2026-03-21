The New Albany Bulldogs (22-5) play the Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots (24-3) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A Semi-States on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse

The game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

The winner will play the winner of Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (25-3) vs. Decatur Central (20-6) in the Class 4A Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.

New Albany vs Terry Haute North Vigo: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.