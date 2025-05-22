Passing of Colts Jim Irsay a Tough Loss For High School Girls Flag Football in Indiana
The city of Indianapolis will undoubtedly feel the aches and pains of losing Colts owner, Jim Irsay, who passed away on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. He was 65 years old. Not only is it a tough loss for the NFL, but it’s also heartbreaking news about the eccentric man of the people who was known for his philanthropic efforts toward youth football, particularly high school girls flag football in Indiana.
Irsay had spent much of the last year speaking out about the importance for girls flag football and showing support for Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) with a $1 million dollar investment. That generous support from Irsay now allows for 100 High School Girls Flag teams to be launched by the fall of 2025.
He believed that the more girls play football, the stronger the game will be.
“The IHSAA will always remember Jim’s passion for sports and his endless contributions towards education-based athletics,” IHSAA Commissioner, Paul Neidig said in a press release.
“His memory will be cherished and honored in the ongoing efforts to promote and develop athletic opportunities, including the Colts’ presenting partnership of the IHSAA Football State Tournament and most recently in the support of growing the sport of Girls Flag Football. Rest in Peace, Jim Irsay."
Congrats to the Indiana High School Athletic Association @IHSAA1 —-approving girls flag football as an “emerging sport,” the first step toward becoming a fully sanctioned high school sport in Indiana, Irsay posted to Twitter/X in early May.
Irsay was also integral in the Colts establishing a youth and high school football grant program for flag or tackle up to $2,500 for projects focusing on the four pillars of Colts Football Development: health and safety, participation and inclusion, education and development and outreach.
A football player in his own right in high school at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois and at Mercersburg Academy, in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, Irsey went on to attend Southern Methodist University before an ankle injury sidelined his football career. Prior to becoming a proud member of the 1978 SMU Mustangs and graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1982, Irsay spent his early years as a teenager watching and learning the inner workings of his father, Bob’s NFL franchise. He was chubby. He had big thick black framed glasses. And the players absolutely loved him. That’s where Jim established lifelong relationships with guys, coaches, and staff members who he considered his extended family. It still feels that way despite the passing of the Colts’ patriarch. He worked training camp in Baltimore and at 16 years old even had a pep talk for the team following a rough Colts loss and tongue lashing from his dad. Young Jimmy Irsay boarded the bus and spoke of the importance of being a team while fighting back tears.
Indianapolis the ones fighting back the tears today.
“His passing marks a significant moment of sorrow for the entire sports community in Indiana and beyond,” Neidig stated.
Under Irsey’s leadership as the NFL’s youngest-ever GM at 24 years old, the Colts claimed 10 division titles and made two trips to the Super Bowl. By the end of the 2006-07 season, Irsay and the Colts held the Lombardi Trophy up high over their heads after defeating the Chicago Bears, 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida. The moment marked the organization’s first Super Bowl title and fourth NFL championship (since their tenure in Baltimore) by knocking off the Dallas Cowboys, 16-3, at Super Bowl V in 1970.
On Wednesday night, the impact Irsay made was coming out in waves from programs around Indiana, like the the Elwood Jr. and Sr. High School Athletics Department who posted a fond farewell to Irsay on social media writing: “RIP Jim Irsay. We cannot thank you enough for your donation to the athletic department and allowing us to start girls flag football at Elwood.”
Indiana’s loss is now heaven’s gain.