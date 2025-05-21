Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Dead at 65
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is dead at the age of 65, the franchise announced on Wednesday night.
Irsay died in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the team.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved owner and CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.
“Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."
Irsay inherited the Colts franchise in 1997 after his father, businessman Robert Irsay, passed away. Jim Irsay has held the role as owner and CEO since '97 after previously working as the team's general manager from '84-'96.
The Colts won Super Bowl XLI with quarterback Peyton Manning in February of 2007, which was the only championship they captured with Irsay as the owner.