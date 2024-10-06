Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (10/6/2024)
We had an upsets which shook up the Top 10, as then No. 8 Lawrence North knocked off then No. 2 Warren Central, while Fishers slid from No. 6 all the way to No. 21 after a loss to Franklin Central, which enters this week's rankings at No. 20. In addition, Elkhardt gain a spot in the rankings, at No. 19, after a win over No. 13 Penn.
Check out all of the changes in our latest Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Crown Point (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Def. LaPorte, 42-0
Next game: vs. Chesterton, Oct. 4
2. Brownsburg (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Def. Zionsville, 66-28
Next game: vs. Noblesville, Oct. 11
3. Westfield (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Def. Avon, 45-13
Next game: at No. 20 Fishers, Oct. 11
4. Lawrence North (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Def. then No. 2 Warren Central, 33-7
Next game: vs. Center Grove, Oct. 11
5. Warren Central (6-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Lost to then No. 8 Lawrence North, 33-7
Next game: vs. Carmel, Oct. 11
6. Cathedral (5-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Def. then No. 5 Center Grove, 49-45
Next game: vs. No. 23 Roncalli, Oct. 11
7. Center Grove (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost to then No. 9 Cathedral, 49-45
Next game: at No. 4 Lawrence North, Oct. 11
8. Hamilton Southeastern (5-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Def. Noblesville, 28-12
Next game: at No. 20 Franklin Central, Oct. 11
9. Concord (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Def. Goshen, 49-0
Next game: at Wawasee, Oct. 11
10. Bishop Chatard (6-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Def. Andrean, 39-14
Next game: at Elder, Oct. 18
11. Merrillville (6-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Def. Valparaiso, 35-7
Next game: vs. Lake Central, Oct. 11
12. New Palestine (6-0-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Def. Shelbyville, 35-0
Next game: at New Castle, Oct. 11
13. Fort Wayne Carroll (5-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Def. Homestead, 31-10
Next game: vs. Fort Wayne Northrup, Oct. 11
14. Fort Wayne Snider (5-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Northrop, 49-14
Next game: at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Oct. 11
15. Lafayette Jefferson (7-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Def. Marion, 70-28
Next game: vs. Harrison, Oct. 11
16. Columbus North (6-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Def. Bloomington South, 32-14
Next game: vs. Bloomington North, Oct. 11
17. Martinsville (7-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Def. Perry Meridian, 41-21
Next game: at Mooresville, Oct. 11
18. Evansville Memorial (7-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Def. Reitz, 47-7
Next game: at Vincennes Lincoln, Oct. 11
19. Elkhart (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. then No. 13 Penn, 7-3
Next game: at Mishawakee Marian, Oct. 11
20. Franklin Central (4-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. then No. 6 Fishers, 22-13
Next game: vs. No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern, Oct. 11
21. Fishers (4-3)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost to Franklin Central, 22-13
Next game: vs. No. 3 Westfield, Oct. 11
22. Penn (5-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Lost to Elkhart, 7-3
Next game: at New Prairie, Oct. 11
23. Roncalli (4-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Lost to LaSalle, 28-17
Next game: at No. 6 Cathedral, Oct. 11
24. Brebeuf Jesuit (5-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Def. Terre Haute South Vigo, 83-65
Next game: at Bloomington South, Oct. 11
25. Mishawaka (5-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to Warsaw, 21-13
Next game: vs. Plymouth, Oct. 11