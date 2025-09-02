Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sep. 2, 2025
As week 2 action winds down, High School on SI takes a look at the top 25 teams teams in Indiana High School football entering week 3. As always, feel free to make your opinions known and join in on the discussion!
1. Brownsburg Bulldogs (2-0)
Previous rank: 1
Brownsburg reigned supreme in yet another contest, pummeling no. 13 Cathedral 29-0. Bulldogs Quarterback Oscar Frye threw for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns in the contest.
2. New Palestine Dragons (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
New Palestine knocked off Decatur Central 28-6 in their week 2 matchup. Quarterback Jacob Davis threw for 72 yards and 1 touchdown in the victory.
3. Center Grove Trojans (2-0)
Previous rank: 4
Center Grove defeated Caroll 35-24 in their week 2 contest. The Trojans will faceoff against the Marion Giants at home at 7pm in week 3.
4. Crown Point Bulldogs (2-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs defeated Pike 21-0 in week 2 to improve to 2-0. Crown Point will host no. 19 Merrillville in what should be an electric week 3 matchup.
5. Heritage Hills Patriots (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Heritage Hills earned yet another dominant victory over Apollo 57-10. Quarterback and Ole Miss commit Jett Goldsberry threw for an impressive 226 yards and 5 touchdowns in the matchup.
6. Lawrence North Wildcats (1-1)
Previous rank: 5
Lawrence North suffered a week 2 loss to no. 11 Fishers 31-28. The Wildcats will look to get back on track as they take on East Central in week 3.
7. East Noble Knights (2-0)
Previous rank: 11
East Noble earned a decisive victory over Fort Wayne Snider 29-7 in their week 2 matchup. Knights Quarterback Rylee Biddle earned 118 passing yards and 1 touchdown during the contest.
8. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (2-0)
Previous rank: 12
Hamilton Southeastern defeated North Central 31-7 in week 2. Royals Quarterback Terry Walker III boasted an impressive stat-line, passing for 272 yards and 1 touchdown.
9. Columbus North Bulldogs (2-0)
Previous rank: 13
Columbus North rolled to a massive victory over Columbus East 52-7. The Bulldogs will faceoff in conference play against Southport in week 3.
10. Westfield Shamrocks (1-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Shamrocks suffered a tough loss to no. 21 Carmel 34-10 in week 2. Westfield will travel in week 3 for a top 25 matchup against no. 23 Zionsville.
11. Fishers Tigers (1-1)
Previous rank: 14
Fishers earned their first victory of the season in week 2, beating no. 6 Lawrence North 31-28. The Tigers will travel to Noblesville to battle the Millers in week 3 competition.
12. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans (2-0)
Previous rank: 15
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard overwhelmed Hanover Central 49-7 in their week 2 matchup. The Trojans will host Roncalli for their week 3 contest.
13. Cathedral Fighting Irish (1-1)
Previous rank: 9
Cathedral suffered a tough loss to no. 1 Brownsburg in their week 2 contest 29-0. Despite coming up short, Quarterback Cameron Koers still passed for 156 yards.
14. Concord Minutemen (2-0)
Previous rank: 18
Concord continues to climb the rankings with their decisive week 2 victory over Jimtown 41-13. The Minutemen will travel to no. 15 Mishawaka to take off the Cavemen in conference play for week 3.
15. Mishawaka Cavemen (1-1)
Previous rank: 8
Mishawaka came up short in a hard fought week 2 loss to the Penn Kingsmen 28-22. Mishawaka will welcome no. 14 Concord to Steele Stadium for their week 3 matchup.
16. Warren Central Warriors (1-1)
Previous rank: 20
Warren Central earned a victory over no. 18 Warsaw 28-14 in week 2. The Warriors will faceoff against North Central in week 3 at 7pm.
17. Franklin Central Flashes (2-0)
Previous rank: 22
Franklin Central earned a hard fought victory over Roncalli 22-15. The Flashes will clash with no. 1 Brownsburg this Friday in what should be an incredibly exciting matchup.
18. Warsaw Tigers (1-1)
Previous rank: 16
Warsaw suffered a tough loss to no. 16 Warren Central 28-14. The Tigers will look to right the ship in week 3 against conference foe Goshen.
19. Merrillville Pirates (1-1)
Previous rank: 17
Merrillville fell to Loyola Academy (IL.) 21-14 in their week 2 matchup. The Pirates will look to get back on track as they travel to no. 4 Crown Point for week 3.
20. Avon Orioles (2-0)
Previous rank: 25
Avon earned their second ranked victory in week 2, knocking off Ben Davis 35-14. The Orioles will have yet another big test in week 3 as they matchup against no. 8 Hamilton Southeastern at 7pm.
21. Carmel Greyhounds (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Carmel earned a major week 2 victory, knocking off no. 10 Westfield 34-10. The Greyhounds will look to continue their winning ways as they square off with Centerville in week 3.
22. Penn Kingsmen (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Kingsmen earned a big victory over rival Mishawaka in the Backyard Brawl, winning 28-22. Penn will return to NIC play as they take on South Bend Riley in week 3.
23. Bloomington South Panthers (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Bloomington South earned a hard fought victory in week 2, knocking off Martinsville 38-27. The Panthers wil travel to Terre Haute in week 3 to take on Terre Haute North Vigo.
24. Zionsville Eagles (1-1)
Previous rank: 23
Zionsville suffered a tough loss to Lawrence Central, losing 40-30. The Eagles will faceoff against no. 10 Westfield in a major week 3 conference battle.
25. Evansville Memorial Tigers (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Evansville Memorial earned a week 2 victory over Evansville North, beating the Huskies 21-0. The Tigers will faceoff against Evansville Central this Friday at 6:30pm.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1