Iowa’s Top Basketball Prospect Reveals Top 12 Schools

Arafan Diane is considered one of the top center prospects in the Class of 2026

Dana Becker

Pat Kelsey and Louisville are considered one of the favorites to land Iowa's top basketball prospect, Arafan Diane. / Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past summer, Arafan Diane has seen plenty of tough competition around the United States after moving from Canada to attend and compete for Iowa United Prep.

Diane, a 7-foot-1 center who is considered the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball, recently revealed his Top 12 schools to Peegs.com. Those include Indiana, Houston, Kansas, Purdue, Arkansas, Kentucky, Connecticut, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, Louisville and Georgia Tech.

Regarded as the No. 1 center in the Class of 2026 and the No. 15 player overall by 247Sports, Diane previously played for the Dynastie Sports Institute in Montreal. He was also part of Guinea’s national team in the U17 World Cup, averaging 19 points and almost 12 rebounds per game over seven games while shooting 55 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line.

Diane was double-double machine over summer

In games played on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Diane posted 21.6 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and almost two blocked shots per game for Iowa United. He has official visits set with Arkansas, Kentucky and Houston over the fall.

Diane should really be able to fine-tune his game over the course of the next year with Iowa United Prep. The elite training facility based out of Des Moines, Iowa will provide him with 1-on-1 instruction and constant skill development.

Over the summer, Diane has already shown improvement in terms of his passing abilities. Mixed in with his unteachable size and athleticism, Diane is sure to have his choice of schools to decide between come commitment day.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa.

