Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Indiana High School Running Back in 2025?
High School on SI is giving you the chance to take your pick on the best returning running back in Indiana in 2025! Some are looking to once again return to postseason glory, while others are looking to lead their teams to new heights.
Who will have the biggest impact this year? Join in on the fun and make your vote!
Voting ends August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Josh Ranes, New Palestine
Ranes rushed for 2238 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He was part of New Palestine's 2024 4A state championship team.
Deacon King, Westfield
Deacon King rushed for 1440 yards and 18 touchdowns in last year's campaign. He is committed to play for NIU following his senior season.
Shakovon Sumpter-Bey, Brownsburg
The Brownsburg standout ran for 801 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024. Sumpter-Bey helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a 6A state championship.
Izayveon Moore, Lawrence North
Moore rushed for 1369 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 11-1 record and a sectional championship
Xavier Dangerfield, Cathedral
The Fighting Irish running back ran for 1087 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. Dangerfield has offers to play D1 ball from Miami (OH) and Toledo.
Braylen Townsend, Bloomington South
Townsend rushed for 2149 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He had 0 turnovers and 6.19 yards per carry.
Bryce Fessel, North Harrison
Fessel rushed for 1941 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He had the 7th most rushing yards in Indiana for 2024.
Ty Benton, South Putnam
Benton rushed for 1695 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophmore for South Putnam. He averaged 9.74 yards per carry.
Gunner Ruppert, Greenwood
Ruppert rushed for 1660 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He will return for his senior season this year with Greenwood.
Davion Terry, Hammond Central
Terry had a breakout year in 2024, rushing for 1617 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry and will suit up for Hammond Central again this year.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1