Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Indiana High School Running Back in 2025?

Join High School on SI as we take a look at the best returning ball carriers in Indiana for 2025.

Evan Bordner

Westfield's Deacon King (20) will once again light up the ground game for the Shamrocks in 2025.
Westfield's Deacon King (20) will once again light up the ground game for the Shamrocks in 2025. / Gary Brockman/for Indy Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High School on SI is giving you the chance to take your pick on the best returning running back in Indiana in 2025! Some are looking to once again return to postseason glory, while others are looking to lead their teams to new heights.

Who will have the biggest impact this year? Join in on the fun and make your vote!

Voting ends August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Josh Ranes, New Palestine

Ranes rushed for 2238 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He was part of New Palestine's 2024 4A state championship team.

Deacon King, Westfield

Deacon King rushed for 1440 yards and 18 touchdowns in last year's campaign. He is committed to play for NIU following his senior season.

Shakovon Sumpter-Bey, Brownsburg

The Brownsburg standout ran for 801 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024. Sumpter-Bey helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a 6A state championship.

Izayveon Moore, Lawrence North

Moore rushed for 1369 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 11-1 record and a sectional championship

Xavier Dangerfield, Cathedral

The Fighting Irish running back ran for 1087 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. Dangerfield has offers to play D1 ball from Miami (OH) and Toledo.

Braylen Townsend, Bloomington South

Townsend rushed for 2149 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He had 0 turnovers and 6.19 yards per carry.

Bryce Fessel, North Harrison

Fessel rushed for 1941 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He had the 7th most rushing yards in Indiana for 2024.

Ty Benton, South Putnam

Benton rushed for 1695 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophmore for South Putnam. He averaged 9.74 yards per carry.

Gunner Ruppert, Greenwood

Ruppert rushed for 1660 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He will return for his senior season this year with Greenwood.

Davion Terry, Hammond Central

Terry had a breakout year in 2024, rushing for 1617 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry and will suit up for Hammond Central again this year.

Evan Bordner
EVAN BORDNER

Evan Bordner is a graduate of Indiana University South Bend where he majored in Communication Studies, with a concentration in Journalism, and minored in Public Relations. At IUSB, he covered sports for the school paper. He has served as a Content Writer for The Preface in South Bend and has covered high school sports in Northern Indiana for the Mishawaka Network.

