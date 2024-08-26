Vote: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (8/26/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE INDIANA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Ellie Adams, Mishawaka girls volleyball
The junior had 44 kills, 34 digs and 11 aces during Mishawaka's 6-0 start.
Gabe Aramboles, Westfield football
The Ball State commit caught seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 win against Center Grove.
Tanner Aspeslet, Lawrence North football
The senior threw for 211 yards and three TDs in a 33-26 victory Lawrence Central.
Ivan Bennett, Evansville Memorial boys soccer
The junior scored five times in a pair of wins, including four vs. Evansville Reitz.
Jalen Bonds, Cathedral football
The senior had 162 yards and a TD on 25 carries in a 24-6 victory over Ben Davis.
Jayden Buchanan, Roncalli football
The senior passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-13 victory against Southport.
David Callison, Fort Wayne Northrop football
The junior tied a program record with five touchdown passes and finished with 286 yards through the air in a 53-48 win against New Haven.
Ashton Carter, Avon football
The junior ran 21 times for 184 yards and a TD in a 41-28 defeat against Lafayette Jefferson.
Jacob Davis, New Palestine football
The junior had the longest play in program history, a 99-yard TD pass to Austin McMahan, part of a 209-yard, three-TD passing effort in a 35-14 win against Kokomo. He also had a rushing score.
Noah Ehrlich, Crown Point football
The senior was 11-of-16 passing for 201 yards and four TDs in a 44-7 win against Lowell.
Julius Esquivias, Northridge boys soccer
The junior scored all five goals in a 5-3 win against Valparaiso. He also had one goal in a 2-2 tie with Fort Wayne Carroll.
Summer Fischel, Roncalli girls soccer
The senior had hat tricks in wins against Greenfield-Central and Columbus East.
Caleb Foor, Indianapolis North Central football
The senior completed 31 of 46 passes for 428 yards and four TDs in a 49-35 loss to Fishers.
Maverick Geske, Brebeuf Jesuit football
The senior threw for 390 yards and two TDs, and ran for another score, in a 58-35 loss to Bishop Chatard.
JonAnthony Hall, Fishers football
The Stanford commit had 151 receiving yards on nine catches and ran a kickoff back 57 yards in a 49-35 win against Indianapolis North Central.
Jack Harrington, Bishop Chatard football
The junior completed 25 of 30 passes for 284 yards and had five total TDs in a 58-35 win against Brebeuf Jesuit.
Michah Jarrell, NorthWood football
The sophomore quarterback accounted for 310 total yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 win against Jimtown.
Alex Leugers, Franklin Community football
The senior ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score in a 47-6 victory against New Albany.
Shreya Nayee, Penn girls cross country
The freshman won her high-school debut, running 19:45 at the NIC Stop for the team champs.
Exzander Ramirez, Plymouth football
The senior ran for 227 yards, passed for 142 and finished with five TDs in a 53-20 win against Twin Lakes.
Alex Reschly, Northridge girls golf
The junior set a program record by shooting a 7-under 65 as the Raiders won the Bulldog Invitational.
Carlee Rogers, Jasper girls volleyball
The senior passed 1,000 career assists and finished with 37 kills, 31 digs and 43 assists in three wins.
Gage Sturgill, Fishers football
The junior set a program record with six TD passes in a 49-35 win against Indianapolis North Central. He finished with 224 passing yards.
Kellen Watson, Penn football
The senior ran for 291 yards and four touchdowns, and also passed for 102 yards and three scores in a 49-42 victory over Valparaiso.
Mark Zackery IV, Ben Davis football
The Notre Dame commit returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in a 24-6 loss to Cathedral.
