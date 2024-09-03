Vote: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the following week. If you would like to nominate an athlete in the future, please email .
THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE INDIANA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Alex Aramboles, Westfield football
The junior had four sacks among nine tackles in a 17-13 victory vs. Carmel.
Tanner Aspeslet, Lawrence North football
Aspeslet had 278 total yards and three TDs in a weather-shortened 35-13 victory against Fort Wayne North Side.
Gage Bennett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian football
The senior had 14 tackles -- including three sacks and six tackles for loss -- along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety in a 20-14 weather-shortened loss to Taylor.
Aiden Caparell, South Bend Riley boys cross country
The junior won the South Bend city title at 17:18.
Yurem Castro, Concord boys soccer
The senior had four goals and an assist in a 7-2 win against Penn.
Devin Craig, Lapel football
Craig threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-13 win against Frankton.
Kaleb Elkins, Warren Central football
Elkins picked off two passes in a 34-0 shutout of Warsaw.
Sadie Foley, Carmel girls cross country
Foley won the Hamilton County title in 18:28.7.
Izzy Frabutt, South Bend St. Joseph girls cross country
The junior earned the South Bend city title, running 20:22.
Jed Galvin, North Posey football
The senior ran 15 times for 208 yards and four TDs in a 48-7 win against Princeton.
Eugene Hilton, Zionsville football
Hilton had nine catches for 152 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining, in a 46-40 victory against Lawrence Central.
Jamontre Johnson, Evansville Reitz football
The junior did a little bit of everything in a 30-6 victory against Vincennes, throwing for 141 yards and three scores, running for 101 yards and catching a TD pass.
Rylan Knapp, Evansville Harrison football
The senior threw for 351 yards and five TDs in a 41-33 defeat against Jasper.
Jeremiah Lee, Noblesville football
The senior had 12 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns, added two catches for 27 yards and a TD, and ran a punt back 67 yards for a score in a 46-10 victory over Beech Grove.
Tate Mallory, Evansville Mater Dei football
The junior had 375 total yards and two TDs in a 28-24 victory against Castle.
Josh Miller, Crown Point football
Miller had 3.5 sacks in a 42-7 win against Arizona College Prep.
Daisy Moody, Mishawaka Marian girls soccer
The senior had a hat trick in a win against South Bend Riley, and contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-0 shutout of Northridge.
Claire Payne, NorthWood girls volleyball
The senior passed 1,000 career kills in a win over Jimtown. She had 23 kills overall during a 2-0 week.
Sam Quagliaroli, Fishers boys cross country
The senior ran the state's fastest time of the season, 15:13.3, to win the Hamilton County title.
Avin Robinson, Brownsburg football
The junior had nine catches for 180 yards and two scores in a 30-14 victory over Cathedral.
Gunner Ruppert, Greenwood football
Ruppert rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and also had an interception in a 41-35 win against Indian Creek.
Chase Shurn, Pike football
The senior had 238 yards and a TD on 25 carries in a 35-34 win against Fishers.
Iana Tecson, Evansville North girls volleyball
The junior had 71 digs in a pair of wins.
Ryan Themmbulembu, Fishers football
The junior had 109 yards and three TDs on 12 touches in a 35-34 loss to Pike.
Paige Williams, DeKalb girls golf
Williams shot a 73 to win medalist honors at the Carroll Invitational.
Watch Indiana high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App