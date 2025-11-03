Iowa City Regina Football ‘Playing For A Little Bit More Now’
It has been a memorable season for Iowa City Regina High School, as the Regals are a perfect 10-0 heading into Friday night’s Class 1A Iowa high school football playoff quarterfinal with Pleasantville.
But last week, the Regals and several Iowa communities suffered a tragic loss when Father Guillermo Trevino passed away. Trevino, an Iowa Catholic priest, passed away at just 39 years old after a short illness.
Guillermo Trevino Was Always At Iowa City Regina Athletic Events
Now, Iowa City Regina is playing for more than just a special season.
“The guys are playing for a little bit more now,” the official Iowa City Regina X (formerly known as Twitter) social media account posted. “That one was for Father Guillermo Trevino. Such a tragic, sudden and unexpected loss.
“He was a huge Regina football supporter for many years. He was at all our home and away games for prayer and support. He was looking forward to being there (last Friday night) for our playoff game.
“He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Father. Keep watch over the Regals.”
Iowa City Regina honored Trevino in the best way possible, rolling past Cascade, 52-13, in the second round of the Iowa high school football playoffs. Now, they get Pleasantville back at home this Friday night for a chance to return to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa for the state semifinals.
Pastor Served in Iowa For Past Several Years
Trevino was a priest of the Diocese of Davenport and Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, West Liberty, Iowa and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Columbus Junction, Iowa. He was born in San Antonio, Texas and had served as a pastor in those Iowa communities since 2021.
The Regals are averaging almost 49 points per game and have earned six wins over teams with a record of .500 or better. They have posted over 41 points in each of the past eight games, going for over 50 in five of those.
Led by senior quarterback Kyle Tracy and juniors Savion Miller and Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina is looking for its seventh state football championship. They won five in a row from 2010-2014 under former University of Iowa standout and NFL tight end Marv Cook.
Tracy has thrown for 1,725 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 74 percent of his passes with 351 yards and eight scores on the ground. Miller, who recently picked up an offer to Minnesota, has 755 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns while Wallace, who holds offers from Minnesota and Tennessee among others, has 31 receptions for 432 yards and seven TDs.