Iowa School District Receives Bomb Threat, Status of Football Game Updated
An Iowa school district closed on Friday after receiving a report of a bomb threat.
Algona Community School District closed the doors out of caution after a serious threat was received.
After going through a physical investigation with K-9 units and law enforcement officials, the threat was declared not credible. The planned Iowa high school football game between Algona and Sioux City Bishop Heelan for Friday night will remain on schedule.
“The Algona Police Department and the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted and responded promptly to ensure the safety of everyone on campus,” a post on the school district’s official Facebook page read. “We are incredibly grateful for the swift and professional response of our local law enforcement agencies and for the cooperation of our students and staff throughout the day.”
School Plans to Resume As Usual Monday Morning
Plans remain in place for a Back the Blue event as well, with classes set to resume on Monday morning.
“We recognize that situations like this can cause concern or anxiety,” the school posted. “If you or your student needs support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to building administrators, building counselors or Seasons staff located in our buildings.
“Safety remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with law enforcement to maintain a secure and supportive environment for all students and staff.”