Iowa School District Receives Bomb Threat, Status of Football Game Updated

Algona schools closed Friday after receiving a credible threat

Dana Becker

Algona's Reid Louwagie wears a helmet decal commemorating the death of Algona Officer Kevin Cram during a football game at Lions Field on Friday, September 29, 2023 in Clear Lake.
Algona's Reid Louwagie wears a helmet decal commemorating the death of Algona Officer Kevin Cram during a football game at Lions Field on Friday, September 29, 2023 in Clear Lake. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

An Iowa school district closed on Friday after receiving a report of a bomb threat.

Algona Community School District closed the doors out of caution after a serious threat was received.

After going through a physical investigation with K-9 units and law enforcement officials, the threat was declared not credible. The planned Iowa high school football game between Algona and Sioux City Bishop Heelan for Friday night will remain on schedule.

“The Algona Police Department and the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted and responded promptly to ensure the safety of everyone on campus,” a post on the school district’s official Facebook page read. “We are incredibly grateful for the swift and professional response of our local law enforcement agencies and for the cooperation of our students and staff throughout the day.”

School Plans to Resume As Usual Monday Morning

Plans remain in place for a Back the Blue event as well, with classes set to resume on Monday morning.

“We recognize that situations like this can cause concern or anxiety,” the school posted. “If you or your student needs support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to building administrators, building counselors or Seasons staff located in our buildings.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with law enforcement to maintain a secure and supportive environment for all students and staff.”

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.